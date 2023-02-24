Homage was paid on the 1 year anniversary of the war and in support of the Eastern European country
Sights and monuments from different countries were illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag on Thursday night (23.Feb.2023). The tribute was given in support of the Eastern European country and to mark the 1-year anniversary of the war with Russia.
According to encyclopedia britannicathe colors blue and yellow symbolize the sky over the golden fields of wheat.
See the images below:
Eiffel Tower, Paris (France)
London Eye, London (UK)
Sydney Opera House, Sydney (Australia)
Headquarters of the European Union, Brussels (Belgium)
Empire State Building, New York (USA)
Brandenburg Gate, Berlin (Germany)
FULL WAR 1 YEAR
On February 24, 2022, President of Russia Vladimir Putin authorized the beginning of a “special military operation” in Ukraine. With the justification of “demilitarize”, “denazify” and protect the population of the breakaway provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, started a year-long war.
Currently, the conflict is experiencing a moment of stalemate in which Russians continue to attack to gain control of territories in eastern Ukraine. However, Ukrainians manage to defend themselves against the offensives, especially because of the help given by the US and European countries.
Read other reports published in Power360 about the subject:
#Countries #light #landmarks #Ukrainian #colors
Leave a Reply