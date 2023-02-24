Homage was paid on the 1 year anniversary of the war and in support of the Eastern European country

Sights and monuments from different countries were illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag on Thursday night (23.Feb.2023). The tribute was given in support of the Eastern European country and to mark the 1-year anniversary of the war with Russia.

According to encyclopedia britannicathe colors blue and yellow symbolize the sky over the golden fields of wheat.

See the images below:

Eiffel Tower, Paris (France)



Playback/Twitter @GlasnostGone – 24.Feb.2023 Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, is illuminated in the colors of the flag of Ukraine in support of the country

London Eye, London (UK)



Playback/Twitter @TheLondonEye – 24.Feb.2023 The London Eye in London, United Kingdom, is illuminated in the colors of the flag of Ukraine in support of the country

Sydney Opera House, Sydney (Australia)



Playback/Twitter @GlasnostGone – 24.Feb.2023 Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia is illuminated in the colors of the flag of Ukraine in support of the country

Headquarters of the European Union, Brussels (Belgium)



Reproduction/Twitter @EU_Commission – 23.Feb.2023 The Berlaymont building, headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, is illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag in support of the country

Empire State Building, New York (USA)



Playback/Twitter @EmpireStateBldg – 23.Feb.2023 Empire State Building in New York, USA, is lit up in the colors of the flag of Ukraine in support of the country

Brandenburg Gate, Berlin (Germany)



Playback/Twitter @TheLondonEye – 24.Feb.2023 Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany is illuminated in the colors of the flag of Ukraine in support of the country

FULL WAR 1 YEAR

On February 24, 2022, President of Russia Vladimir Putin authorized the beginning of a “special military operation” in Ukraine. With the justification of “demilitarize”, “denazify” and protect the population of the breakaway provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, started a year-long war.

Currently, the conflict is experiencing a moment of stalemate in which Russians continue to attack to gain control of territories in eastern Ukraine. However, Ukrainians manage to defend themselves against the offensives, especially because of the help given by the US and European countries.

Read other reports published in Power360 about the subject: