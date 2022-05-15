Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, accepted condolences and sympathy on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, from the President of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Sheikh Al-Ghazwani, and the President of the friendly French Republic. Emmanuel Macron, President of the friendly Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the friendly Republic of Seychelles, Waffel Ramkalawn, and Vice President of the friendly Republic of India, Venkaya Naidu.

The leaders expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the sons of the deceased and the general Al Nahyan family, and to the people of the Emirates, in the patron of the blessed march, stressing that Sheikh Khalifa, “may God have mercy on him”, was a wise, inspiring leader, and that he was loved and respected by all, for what he instilled in the values ​​of tolerance. Peace and openness, which made his homeland a model of coexistence and stability, and the path of its renaissance is appreciated by the whole world. We pray to the Almighty God to bless him with his mercy and satisfaction, and to inspire his family and people patience and solace.

His Highness the President of the State also accepted condolences from the sheikhs, officials, members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of a number of bodies and authorities in the country.

Condolences were accepted, along with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the Ruler Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Isa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, His Highness Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Regency and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and a number of sheikhs.

Kings, state leaders and heads of delegations also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the precious trust placed in him by the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, to complete its inspiring path, which was started by the founders and those who followed their approach in work and dedication to the elevation of the state and its position, wishing His Highness success in carrying this trust. And work for the good of his people and the peoples of the whole world, based on the firm approach of the UAE, which seeks good for all.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks and appreciation for the sincere feelings they showed towards the UAE and its people in their affliction, and thanked them for congratulating them on his assumption of the presidency, wishing them continued health and wellness, and their peoples and countries continued prosperity and stability.



