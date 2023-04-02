Saudi Arabia

An official source in the Saudi Ministry of Energy said that the Kingdom will implement a voluntary reduction in its crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, starting from May until the end of 2023.

He added that this step is a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of oil markets.

The source confirmed that this step was taken “in coordination with a number of countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation, from OPEC members and from outside.”

He explained that this voluntary production reduction is in addition to the production reduction that was agreed upon at the thirty-third ministerial meeting of OPEC member states and non-OPEC producing countries (OPEC Plus), which was held on October 5, 2022.

The UAE

Suhail bin Muhammad Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the UAE will voluntarily reduce its oil production by 144,000 barrels per day, from next May until the end of this year 2023, in coordination with some of the countries participating in the “OPEC +” agreement.

He added, in a statement, reported by the Emirates News Agency, that this voluntary cut is a precautionary measure taken to achieve balance in the oil market, in addition to that it comes within the framework of the production cut agreed upon at the thirty-third ministerial meeting of OPEC Plus, which was held on October 5, 2022.

Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that Russia will extend its oil production cut by 500,000 barrels per day until the end of the year.

He added that the reduction in Russia’s oil production comes as a precaution against further fluctuations in the oil markets.

Iraq

The Iraqi Oil Ministry said, on Sunday, that Iraq will voluntarily reduce its oil production by 211 thousand barrels per day from May until the end of 2023.

Kuwait

Kuwait announced that it will voluntarily reduce its oil production by 128,000 barrels per day from May until the end of 2023.

Oman

The Ministry of Energy in the Sultanate of Oman said on Twitter, on Sunday, that the Sultanate will voluntarily reduce its oil production by 40,000 barrels per day, starting from May until the end of 2023.

Algeria