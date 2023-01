How did you feel about the content of this article?

Jerusalem: Dome of the Al Aqsa Mosque seen through a window with the Star of David. | Photo: EFE/Abir Sultan

About 40 countries, including Brazil, supported this Monday a declaration to denounce the reprisals imposed by Israel against Palestine in response to the approval in the UN General Assembly of a resolution that asks the International Court of Justice for an “advisory opinion ” on the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

The text, distributed by Palestinian sources, expresses “deep concern over the decision of the government of Israel to impose punitive measures” on account of this document, which was approved by the Member States of the United Nations at the end of December with 87 votes in favor, 26 against and 53 abstentions.

In addition to Brazil, among the signatories of the declaration made public today are several European countries, including some that voted against the resolution last month; Latin American nations such as Argentina, Chile, Cuba and Mexico; and some States from other continents, such as Japan, Algeria and New Zealand.

The UN secretary-general, when asked about the issue, also said this Monday through a spokeswoman that there should be no retaliatory measures against Palestine for its application to the International Court of Justice.

According to the Israeli press, among the actions taken by Israel in response to the text of the UN Assembly is the freezing of certain funds that would correspond to Palestinians.

The initiative approved in December by the General Assembly at the proposal of the Palestinian government asked the highest court of the United Nations to rule on the conflict in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

Furthermore, it calls for an investigation into Israeli measures aimed at changing the demographic composition and status of Jerusalem and demands that Israel not apply “discriminatory” laws and measures.

Palestinian officials hailed its approval as a major diplomatic victory, while the Israeli government immediately repudiated it.