A group of children play in a flooded area in Cochabamba (Bolivia). picture alliance (via Getty Images)

The truism says that countries never pay their debts, but renew them. For those who do not have that possibility, there is default, whose impact on the lives of citizens is just beginning to be understood. A new study by the non-profit organization Open Societies Foundation (OSF), published on Tuesday, says that sovereign debt default in developing countries affects infant mortality, lowers living standards, increases poverty and worsens the health of citizens.

In order for governments to be able to renew their debt and avoid very high payments in a single installment, their public finances must be healthy and manageable. This generates the confidence that investors need to buy new debt that allows governments to pay the one that falls due. This has been much easier for rich economies, so history is littered with examples of developing countries defaulting on their credit obligations. Many of them are in Latin America.

Since interest rates have risen in much of the world in response to global inflation, the number of countries in default is at its highest point since the early 2000s, OSF analysis says , based on data collected by the World Bank. Today there is a record number of countries at risk of default.

In this climate, an event led by the governments of France and Germany will take place this Thursday and Friday, which seeks to reach a global “new financial pact” that allows the “global south”, that is, poor and developing countries, to have more friendly financing alternatives to combat climate change. The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, are among the list of attendees. On Tuesday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that he will sign a letter addressed to his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in which he asks for help to lessen the financial crisis that Argentina is going through.

Argentina has defaulted on its debt payment nine times since 2001, while Ecuador defaulted in 2020 during the pandemic. In the region there are also the cases of Mexico in the eighties and Uruguay in 2003, both included in the OSF study. The impact of a sovereign debt default “is felt most strongly among vulnerable populations, such as children, the elderly, and the poor,” wrote authors Clemens Graf van Luckner and Juan Farah-Yacoub, both research economists, “in addition, appear to increase over time if the breach is not addressed.”

When a country does not pay what it owes, it loses access to international capital markets, which prevents private domestic companies from accessing resources at an efficient interest rate and makes trading with counterparties abroad more expensive and difficult. . “The longer this goes on, the higher the costs will be, particularly compared to an alternative scenario where all of these are affordable. The channels through which sovereign defaults and the accompanying financial and economic crises impose damage on a population are multiple,” the report says.

According to the work of specialists, when a country’s sovereign debt crisis is resolved in less than three years, infant mortality is 2.2% higher ten years after default than would have been expected. On the other hand, when the default continues for more than three years, the difference rises to 11.4% more. In the countries analyzed in the report, which include not only countries in Latin America but also in Africa, life expectancy ten years after default falls by more than a year, compared to what it would have been if the default had not occurred.

“Additionally, the deficit in the rate of increase of the output real per capita skyrockets by 2 percentage points in the first year of the defaultcompared to what would have happened in the absence of default”, says the statement issued by PAHO. “From that point on, it grows an average of 1.5 percentage points per year. In the span of a decade, the gap grows to about 14.5 percentage points. In other words, with each year that a country remains in default and excluded from international markets, the drop in economic production deepens and, therefore, the generation of income.

While a country is in default, improvements in living standards continue to be suppressed, and these costs add up over time, Graf van Luckner and Farah-Yacoub explain. For example, him default of Uruguay in 2003 took only a year to resolve and the country experienced a return to growth immediately. In subsequent years, Uruguay’s recovery especially benefited the country’s poorest. By contrast, resolution of neighboring Argentina’s default in 2001 took more than five years, and the country experienced an increase in the poverty rate from 38% in 2001 to 53% in 2002.

“Mexico’s debt crisis of the 1980s has shown that while for some sectors of society infant mortality continued to decline during the crisis, parental income suddenly became a crucial determinant of the chances of survival of a newborn,” the report says, “this highlights how the poorest bear the brunt of the consequences of non-compliance.”

In electronic correspondence with EL PAÍS, one of the authors of the report, Farah-Yacoub, emphasized: “Our findings show the long-term economic scars and the human cost; these serve as a reminder to continually strive to manage risks and, when they materialize, to take prompt action to contain costs. One can relate this to the case of Latin America by looking at the history of the continent with debt crises.

