Seven Latin American countries issued a joint statement on Monday (2) condemning the arrest warrant issued by the Justice Department controlled by Nicolás Maduro’s regime against Edmundo González Urrutia, representative of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the largest opposition bloc to Chavismo.

The Venezuelan dictatorship accuses González of involvement in five alleged crimes related to the release of records that prove Maduro’s electoral fraud through his National Electoral Council (CNE) and demonstrate the opposition’s victory over the regime, by a wide margin, in the last elections.

The statement, signed by the governments of Argentina, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay, “unequivocally and absolutely” rejects the arrest warrant against González.

“This arrest warrant cites several alleged crimes that are nothing more than another attempt to silence Mr. González, disregard the Venezuelan popular will and constitute political persecution,” says the document, published by the Argentine portal Infobae.

“In a country where there is no separation of powers, nor minimum judicial guarantees, and where arbitrary detentions abound, we condemn these dictatorial practices and our efforts will be firm and continuous to demand that the Venezuelan authorities guarantee the life, integrity and freedom of Edmundo González Urrutia,” the document concludes.

In addition to the seven countries that signed the joint statement, Chile also spoke out against the arrest warrant against the opponent.

“The Government of Chile strongly rejects the arrest warrant issued by the Venezuelan Attorney General’s Office against the opposition leader and candidate in the presidential elections of July 28, Edmundo González Urrutia,” quotes a statement issued by the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs this Monday.

“Furthermore, [o Chile] reiterates its condemnation of any form of repression against opponents of the dictatorial regime in Venezuela. The Government of Chile calls for respect for democratic principles, as well as human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Venezuelans,” the statement said.

The arrest warrant against González comes in the context of major repression perpetrated by Chavismo against its opponents. In addition to González, Maduro has also cracked down on campaign workers, journalists and citizens who participated in protests.