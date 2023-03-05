By David Stanway

(Reuters) – Negotiators from more than 100 countries on Saturday concluded a UN treaty to protect the high seas, a long-awaited move that environmental groups say will help reverse losses of marine biodiversity and ensure sustainable development.

The legally binding pact to conserve and ensure the sustainable use of ocean biodiversity, under discussion for 15 years, was finally agreed after five rounds of protracted UN-led talks that ended in New York on Saturday, a day after the original deadline.

“The ship has reached the coast,” said the president of the UN conference, Rena Lee, after a marathon of talks on the last day.

The treaty is seen as a crucial component in global efforts to protect 30% of the world’s land and seas by the end of the decade, a target known as the “30 by 30” agreed in Montreal in December.

Economic interests were a major sticking point during the latest round of negotiations, which began on February 20, with developing countries asking for a larger share of the spoils of the “blue economy”, including technology transfer.

An agreement to share the benefits of “marine genetic resources” used in industries such as biotechnology also remained an area of ​​contention until the end, dragging out the talks.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, called the agreement a “historic moment”.

“With the agreement on the UN High Seas Treaty, we take a crucial step towards preserving marine life and biodiversity that are essential for us and for generations to come,” said Virginijus Sinkevicius, European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries. .

Greenpeace says 11 million square kilometers of ocean need to be protected every year by 2030 to reach the target.

Very little of the high seas is subject to any protection, with pollution, acidification and overfishing posing a growing threat.

“Countries must formally adopt the treaty and ratify it as soon as possible to put it into effect and then deliver the fully protected ocean sanctuaries our planet needs,” said Laura Meller, an ocean activist at Greenpeace who participated in the negotiations.

“The clock is still ticking to deliver 30 for 30. We still have half a decade left and we cannot be complacent.”

Sweden, which was involved in the talks as the holder of the EU’s rotating presidency, said the pact is the “most important international environmental agreement” since the 2015 Paris Agreement on tackling climate change.

“It is also a victory for the UN and the global system that we were able to deliver such an important agreement at a very challenging time,” Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Stanway in Singapore and Andrew Gray in Brussels);