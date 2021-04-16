M.Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania will pull the Corona emergency brake from Monday. Nationwide, private meetings are then only allowed to take place outside of one’s own household with a maximum of one person over 14 years of age, as Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) announced on Thursday evening in Schwerin.

The exceptions in retail include grocery stores, pharmacies and drug stores as well as hardware stores, book and flower shops. Hairdressers can also stay open. Driving schools, on the other hand, have to close largely. There should be no nationwide night curfew, this is not legally possible, said the head of government.

The schools in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania will switch back to distance teaching from Monday. There are therefore only exceptions for graduating classes and preschool classes.

Infection numbers higher than ever

“The number of infections in the third wave is higher in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania than it has ever been during the entire pandemic,” said Education Minister Bettina Martin (SPD). Schools and daycare centers, however, still have high priority for the state government. “That is why there will be earlier opening steps in schools than in other areas of society. When the nationwide incidence has been below 100 for seven days, face-to-face teaching will start again, ”announced Martin.

There should be emergency care for the classes in grades 1 to 6. Martin also announced a vaccination offer for all teachers, including those at secondary and vocational schools. The school closure period should be used for this. “I am very pleased that we were able to agree on this and that we will protect all of our teachers better in the future,” said the minister.

The seven-day incidence on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania was over 150 nationwide. As the state government announced on Wednesday evening, all day care centers across the country will also go into emergency care from Monday.

“We are not waiting for the covenant”

Baden-Württemberg will also implement the federal government’s announced “emergency brake” from next Monday. Health Minister Manfred Lucha (Greens) announced this on Thursday in Stuttgart. Since the state’s Corona ordinance would have to be extended at the weekend anyway, the federal government’s proposed tightening would be incorporated directly. “We are not waiting for the covenant, we have to act now. Every day counts in fighting pandemics and we don’t want to present people with a new regulation in a week, ”said Lucha.

Not much will change for Baden-Württemberg, as the emergency brake regulations had already been implemented more consistently than some other countries after the Prime Minister’s Conference at the beginning of March, the minister emphasized. However, the state has so far deviated from the contact rules once decided by the federal and state governments in one essential point: In Baden-Württemberg, two households with up to five people are currently allowed to meet – even in regions with high incidences. According to the “emergency brakes” agreement, in circles with more than 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, only one household with one other person can meet in a week. Children up to the age of 14 are not counted.

SPD considers curfew to be too general

The SPD legal politician Johannes Fechner has meanwhile ruled out the approval of his parliamentary group for the draft law for a corona emergency brake in its current form. “If there are no changes to the draft law in its current form, the SPD parliamentary group will not agree,” said Fechner of the “Rheinische Post”. “The curfews are too general, there must be other exceptions. For example, it must remain possible to go for a walk with your partner in the evening or to do sports outside, ”said Fechner.

This Friday, the Bundestag is giving a first reading on the planned amendment to the Infection Protection Act in the fight against the third corona wave. So far, the adjustment also includes the exit restrictions from 9 p.m. for districts or cities with a seven-day incidence of over 100.

With the new regulation, for the first time in the pandemic, the federal government should take over extensive competencies in pandemic control from the federal states. Constitutional lawsuits against the law, which is due to pass in the Bundestag and Bundesrat next week, are to be expected.

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) told the Funke media group when asked whether previous court rulings against the restrictions would not give her pause for thought: “It is not about a nationwide or state-wide curfew, as objected to by the Mannheim Administrative Court. The exit restrictions of the Infection Protection Act only apply in the districts where the seven-day incidence exceeds the threshold of 100 on three consecutive days. So there is a regional distinction. “

Lambrecht advocated night exit restrictions: “In many countries with high incidence rates – Portugal, Ireland or France – exit restrictions have obviously worked.”