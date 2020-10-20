He has not given up his negative course on an internal police racism study, but there is movement in the matter: Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) announced on Tuesday that he wanted to commission a study on racism in everyday life. In addition, the everyday work of the police is to be examined more closely. SPD Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz had previously announced in the WDR Cosmo podcast “Machiavelli” that the federal government wanted to have internal police investigations independently. Obviously there is still a need to speak internally.

Movement in prevention

Beyond conflicting announcements about planned studies, there are changes that are already a done deal. For example, several federal states are currently tightening their laws in order to check police applicants even more closely for their loyalty to the constitution. Specifically, it is about the so-called Regular query at the constitution protection. According to the plan, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution should in future provide data on applicants as standard and without initial suspicion. In five federal states – Bremen, Lower Saxony, Bavaria, Saarland and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania – the introduction of such a regular query is planned, according to the interior ministries there.

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the planned law, which is due to come into force at the beginning of 2021, stipulates that in the future a regular query should also apply to all civil servants in the judicial service, not just to police applicants. In Bavaria, the regular test will already affect all police candidates from next spring 2021.

Regular query is not undisputed

The measure is not undisputed. Six other federal states are currently examining whether they will make data queries the standard. The Saxon Ministry of the Interior, which belongs to these six countries, indicates on request that the “regular queries interfere with the applicants’ fundamental rights to informational self-determination and free choice of profession”. Baden-Württemberg, Berlin, Brandenburg, Schleswig-Holstein and Hesse are also still in the voting process. The Hessian Ministry of the Interior emphasizes that a future standard query cannot be ruled out, but that it is currently awaiting the verdict of the expert commission convened in September. This was used after several right-wing incidents became known among police officers, including unauthorized requests for personal data on police computers in Frankfurt and Wiesbaden. The commission should deliver results in the spring. Then it will be decided whether Hesse will also go along and in future always have police officers checked by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

Two don’t go along

Two states, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt, will continue to refrain from regular inquiries in the future: the Office for the Protection of the Constitution will only be active there if there is justified suspicion of applicants; Regarding the latter, however, it is important to note: If an applicant does not agree to a potential review by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, he will be excluded from the application process. Several interior ministries confirm this on request.

Rule queries already exist

The regular queries already exist in North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Hamburg. In North Rhine-Westphalia, where dozens of right-wing cases among police officers recently became known, they have existed since 2018. As there have nevertheless been 104 suspected right-wing extremist cases since 2017, the interior ministry there explains that these are officials who have been in the Service were. The regular query only applies to police officers.

A weak point that the interior authority in Brandenburg also names. A spokesman points out that it has so far been unclear what the consequences of reporting anti-constitutional efforts by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution will have if an employee is already a civil servant. In Brandenburg, the most far-reaching changes in a national comparison are on the negotiating table. According to the wishes of the Brandenburg Minister of the Interior, Michael Stübgen (CDU), there should be a suspicion-independent examination of all candidates in the public service in the future. In addition, there is also an “obligation to follow up”, i.e. reporting anomalies that only become known later. “We must be able to ensure for the entire public service that no extremists sneak in,” said Stübgen to the Tagesspiegel.

Demand for nationwide uniform rules

The domestic policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Konstantin Kuhle, also advocates extending the rule query to all security authorities and for a nationwide uniform regulation. “It cannot be that interior ministers say in Sunday speeches ‘We take the issue of right-wing extremism seriously’, but fail to reach a consensus on the rule request,” said Kuhle to the Tagesspiegel. The rule query is not a “panacea”, but an “important component in an overall strategy”. If certain countries pull out, it is “counterproductive”.

The Protection of the Constitution is holding back

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution is cautious about the matter. “We’re not getting involved in the political debate,” said a spokesman when asked by the Tagesspiegel. At this point in time it is difficult to take a position on the precise details of the rule request. Here the authority refers to the Federal Ministry of the Interior. In response to the question of whether a nationwide regular query would exceed the capacities of the constitutional authorities, the office merely points out that this is “dependent on the individual case”.

There are already control mechanisms in all federal states aimed at checking whether police candidates are loyal to the constitution. The coming months will show whether the rule query will become established as an additional means and for which groups it will apply.