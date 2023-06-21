The representatives of the 193 countries present at the UN approved a resolution in 2015 with which they pledged to comply with the so-called 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, an action program that seeks to improve the well-being of humanity, with special emphasis on the people of the poorest nations, and of the planet, which is threatened by man-made pollution and climate change. This agenda is made up of 17 objectives, known by its acronym SDGs and that must be achieved by the end of this decade, such as ending poverty and hunger or promoting clean energy.

However, halfway through the deadline, “at the current rate of progress” none of the goals will be achieved by 2030, according to a report by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), an organization linked to the Secretary General of the United Nations.

The authors of the study released this Wednesday affirm that “while between 2015 and 2019 the world was making modest progress on the SDGs, since the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic and the simultaneous global crises and setbacks, progress has stalled. ”. In addition, “there is a risk that the gap in SDG outcomes between high-income and low-income countries will be larger in 2030 (29 points) than in 2015 (28 points), underscoring the danger of losing a decade of progress towards global convergence”.

The report includes a ranking of all nations on the degree of compliance with these objectives. Finland ranks first in this ranking, followed by Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Austria. “European countries continue to lead the SDG index (in the top 10) and are on track to achieve more targets than any other region.” By contrast, Lebanon, Yemen, Papua New Guinea, Venezuela and Myanmar have the most SDG targets going in the wrong direction. Spain ranks 16th this year, while Chile ranks 30th, Brazil 50th, Argentina 51st and Mexico 80th.

The hoax factory has lately put the environment and, in particular, climate change in the spotlight. And above most of these conspiracy theories, the 2030 Agenda hovers, which the various deniers and misinformers paint as a great evil plan. “The real agenda is very different: it is to destroy our sovereignty as a nation, it is to submit ourselves, instead of citizens it turns us into mere puppets of these power oligarchies,” says one of these misinformers in one of her appearances on YouTube channels linked to the far right.

Historically, the hoaxes and conspiracies in Spain, unlike other countries, were not clearly linked to the right or the left. But some researchers maintain that a turn has taken place and these hoaxes are also being linked in an evident way with the political ultra-right.

The clearest example is Vox, which has bought into the rhetoric against the 2030 Agenda in its daily political discourse. A few days ago, this party placed a canvas on a building on Madrid’s Alcalá street, one of the most important and busiest in the capital, where a hand wearing a bracelet with the Spanish flag throws papers with the symbols into the trash of everything that the ultra party opposes. In addition to the symbols of feminism, the squatters, the LGTBIQ+ movement, the communist flags and the Catalan independence movement, the poster includes the logo of the 2030 Agenda.

The supposed imposition of this agenda is what is behind the conspiracies invented by misinformers, who distribute their false messages through the networks. For example, imposing that 2030 Agenda is the reason why the drought is caused by fumigating strange substances from airplanes, something completely false. Or it is also the reason why dams are demolished in Spain, something that is also a lie. According to these conspiracy theories, the 2030 Agenda was also behind the pandemic. Paradoxically, what is true is that the pandemic and the successive crises are causing compliance with this sustainable development program to move away, as he explains the SDSN report published this Wednesday.

In addition to the 17 goals, the 2030 Agenda has 169 targets. The SDSN analysis suggests that “less than 20% of the SDG targets are on track to be achieved”. “Some of the indicators that experienced the most significant setbacks are subjective well-being, access to vaccination, poverty and the unemployment rate,” explains this organization. “Among the longest-delayed goals are those related to hunger, sustainable diets and health, as well as those related to terrestrial and marine biodiversity, air pollution and plastics and strong institutions and peaceful societies. ”, abounds.

The underlying problem is financing, which should flow from the richest nations to developing countries. “At their core, the SDGs are an investment agenda,” explains SDSN. “The current global financial architecture is not channeling global savings towards investments in the SDGs at the necessary pace and scale,” concludes this organization on a matter that will be addressed this week at an international summit held under the impetus of the Government from France.

