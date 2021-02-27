The United Nations presented a diagnosis on the climate commitments that the parties to the Paris Agreement have assumed so far. The report shows that, overall, countries are well below the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 ° C by the end of this century. And while governments were expected to submit enhanced national contributions before the end of 2020, less than half did.

Lack of ambition. According to the United Nations, this is what many nations have in common when it comes to achieving action against climate change. But to avoid a disaster, all countries, and especially large emitters, will have to increase their challenges this year, emphasizes the organization.

This ruling is based on a report published by the UN on Friday, February 26, which presents the climate plans of each country for the year 2021. And the diagnosis poses serious challenges.

“Collective ambition is a long way from putting the world on track to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming,” sums up Patricia Espinosa, UN Executive Secretary for Climate Change. “It is incredible to think that just when nations are faced with a climate emergency that could end human life, many cling to their approach of continuing as if nothing,” ditch Espinosa.

Patricia Espinosa said the synthesis report made clear that “current levels of climate ambition are a long way from putting nations on track” to meet the 1.5 degree target. © James Dowson / Reuters

To reach that conclusion, the organization calculated the level of ambition of each of the parties to the Paris Agreement thanks to the NDC or Nationally Determined Contributions. These are the roadmap in climate action with which each country that ratified the Agreement will contribute to the fight against climate change. They start from a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and include measures and actions for mitigation, adaptation, and means of implementation to achieve it. They must be updated every five years, with increasingly ambitious goals.

Thus, long before COP26, the UN conference on Climate Change, countries had to present the revision of their goals and increase ambition in their respective NDCs. But due to the pandemic, COP26 was postponed from 2020 to November this year, and the report only reflects the NDCs received until December 31, 2020.

Still, only 75 countries met the deadline to update their plans, which is around 30% of global emissions. And the plans delivered do not give rise to hope either. The updated NDCs for Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland and Vietnam do not meet the requirement to present increases in the level of climate ambition, according to Climate Action Tracker, an independent body of the UN investigation report.

In addition, the combined plans of all countries manage to reduce emissions by less than 1% by 2030 compared to 2010 levels, Espinosa said. “We are collectively entering a minefield, blindfolded. The next step would spell disaster,” says the expert.

A “scandalous lack of urgency” by major issuers

In the Paris Agreement, nearly 200 countries pledged to keep warming “well below” 2 degrees, and to strive for a ceiling of 1.5 degrees. So far, the planet has warmed by around 1.2 degrees, which has led to a worsening of extreme weather conditions and rising seas.

• The G20 countries, the international forum that brings together the world’s major economies, represent 75% of global emissions, but by December 2020 only nine of them had submitted their NDCs. © Irina YARINSKAYA / AFP

“This report confirms the outrageous lack of urgency,” said Aubrey Webson of Antigua and Barbuda, president of the Alliance of Small Island States. “We are dangerously flirting with the 1.5 degree warming cap that the world agreed we should uphold, and it is small island developing states like ours that will pay the ultimate price if we don’t.”

“What is unforgivable is the fact that the richest countries in the world, which account for 75% of global emissions, have not done their part,” added the head of the UN, António Guterres. Indeed, only two of the 18 largest emitters – the United Kingdom and the European Union – had so far submitted an updated CDN containing a “sharp increase” in their emission reduction targets.

“With their woefully weak climate targets, big emitters like Japan, Australia and Brazil are weighing down global ambition, when in fact they should be leading the way,” said Tasneem Essop, CEO of Climate Action Network. Due to methodological problems, the plans in Brazil and Mexico could even generate additional emissions, the report suggests.

On the other hand, the world’s largest emitters, including China, India and the United States, have not yet submitted their national climate plans.

“Those that did set ambitious targets last year – such as Colombia, Argentina and the United Kingdom – are overshadowed by those that are left behind,” noted Helen Mountford, vice president of climate and economics at the World Resources Institute.

Post-Covid recovery, an opportunity to change the climate trajectory

To conclude on a note of hope, the UN Executive Secretary for Climate Change underlines the opportunity offered by the recovery of Covid-19 to place the climate action of different governments at the center of the stimulus packages. “If governments invest trillions of dollars to reactivate their economies after the pandemic in green and climate-resilient measures, we have the possibility to change the trajectory.”

In addition, a series of new climate plans could be announced on April 22, when the United States hosts a summit of leaders and reactivates the Forum of Major Economies, a group of 17 major emitters. President Joe Biden reiterated this week that his country would have an improved climate plan for 2030 “ready before the summit.”

Experts also say that China and India could announce new targets there as well, and Japan plans to raise its target by 2030 before COP26.

With Reuters