Countries where the sighting of the Ramadan crescent has not been confirmed

The International Astronomy Center announced today, Sunday, that the sighting of the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan has not been confirmed in several countries in the eastern world.

The center, based in Abu Dhabi, wrote on its account on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), that “Until now: the countries located in the east of the world that announced that Tuesday, March 12, is the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, are: Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia.” Brunei.

Indonesia announces that the beginning of Ramadan will be Tuesday, March 12

The center added that India and Pakistan will not announce that tomorrow, Monday, is Ramadan in Gaza, “because today is the 28th of Shaban in them.”