Countries allocate $240 billion in military aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said on Friday that his country has signed 20 security agreements with its international allies, which include pledges to provide annual military aid worth 60 billion US dollars over the next four years.

Kyiv has relied heavily on military support from its allies since the current crisis began 28 months ago.

The agreements, valid for ten years, with the European Union and the United States stipulate a commitment to provide military and other assistance in the long term, with a pledge to hold immediate consultations to decide on the next steps in the event of a future attack after the end of the current crisis.

“Under these agreements, our allies plan to provide Ukraine with military support totaling $60 billion annually over the next four years,” Shmyhal said at a government meeting, without giving details on the sources of funding.

The agreements that Ukraine has concluded with its international allies are bilateral and each one is different from the other.

For example, the first agreement signed with Britain stipulates that London will provide Kiev with additional support worth 2.5 billion pounds sterling (3.16 billion US dollars).

Estonia, according to its agreement with Ukraine, set a “goal” to allocate no less than 0.25 percent of GDP annually for military support in the period from 2024 to 2027.