With 97% of the polls counted, current French President Emmanuel Macron and National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen will contest the second round of the French presidential election on April 24. The inauguration for the new term will be on May 13.

Macron received 27.60% of the votes against 23.41% for Le Pen on Sunday (10.Apr.2022). It will be the same composition as in the 2017 presidential election. At the time, Macron, 44, won 23.89% of the votes. Le Pen, 53, had 21.43%. In the 2nd round, the current president beat the opponent by 66.1% to 33.9%.

In his campaign, Le Pen promised “bring back order” to the country and said that the election was a choice about “the next 50 years” from France. “We will win!” he declared in a speech to supporters. Macron, on the other hand, urged his voters to be cautious and encouraged the French to go to the polls in two weeks’ time.

In all, 12 candidates competed for the Élysée Palace for the next 5 years. Macron and Le Pen had, respectively, 26% and 23% of voter preference, according to polls by the digital newspaper. European policy last Thursday (Apr.7) At the end of March, this difference was 27% to 21%.

French Ministry of Interior figures registered:

To win in the 1st round, a simple majority was required: 50% + 1 of the votes, the minimum percentage established by the French Constitution.

Voting in the country is done with paper and pen. It’s not mandatory. Ballots deposited in blank or with fictitious candidate names, for example, are considered invalid. There is no null vote, as in Brazil.

At first, the French Ministry of the Interior registered the lowest voter turnout in the last 20 years. The percentage of French people who went to the polls was 65% until 17:00 (local time, 12:00 GMT). However, the percentage of electoral closure showed 74.86% turnout.

Here are the participation data in the last 4 elections:

2017: 69.42%;

2012: 70.59%;

2007: 73.63%;

2002: 58.45%.

In this year’s election, 48.7 million French people were eligible to vote.

MACRON: “OPEN DISPUTE”

In the speech thanking him for the result, Emmanuel Macron asked his opponents to applaud, punctuated his intention to merge his role as president of France with that of European leader and showed signs of rapprochement with the left-wing electorate.

“The debate that we will have in the next 15 days is decisive for our country and for Europe. […] The only project for the workers, for all those who are on the verge of unemployment, is ours. The only project for France and Europe is ours,” Macron said.

The current French president, however, was cautious in declaring victory and urged voters to go to the polls.”because we haven’t won yet”. “Let’s be humble and determined,” Macron asked.

LE PEN RECOVERY

Marine Le Pen’s candidacy reaches the 2nd round rocked by an approach to Macron in recent weeks. Polls aggregator polls for voting intent European policy showed Le Pen with 17% a month before the elections, on March 11.

While the current president of France has focused efforts on positioning himself as a mediator of the war in Ukraine, Le Pen’s strategy has focused on approaching the so-called “Deep France”, in the interior of the country. The segment is less cosmopolitan and more traditional to French customs than urban axes such as Paris, Marseille and Lyon.

In addition to approaching voters in small towns and villages, Le Pen also softened topics of the anti-immigration discourse used in 2017. At first, this discourse vacuum was filled by Éric Zemmour, a former journalist for the French conservative newspaper Le Figaro convicted of hate speech.

In announcing his candidacy, Zemmour appealed to the country’s ultranationalist elements, such as the radio used by former President Charles de Gaulle during World War II, the Palace of Versailles and the country’s patron saint, Joan of Arc. He has criticized practices he considers “degrading” for the tradition of France, as the movement of yellow vests and existence of a Muslim community in the country.

the candidacy anti-establishmenthowever, lost his breath and Le Pen returned to be the majority preference of the French Conservative electorate.

MÉLENCHON BEATS ON THE BEAM AGAIN

In his 3rd presidential race, the candidate of the left-wing France Insubmissive party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, is critical of the current French constitutional regime founded in 1958 and asks for the convening of a new Constituent to establish the “6th French Republic”.

His government program proposed a 32-hour working week, retirement of men and women at age 60, and France’s withdrawal from NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

Mélenchon, who visited former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva while he was imprisoned at the Federal Police Superintendence in Curitiba, received a letter of solidarity from the PT last Monday (Abr. 4). In addition to Lula, former president Dilma Rousseff and party president, Gleisi Hoffmann, signed the document. Here’s the intact (1.7 MB).

Like Le Pen, Mélenchon has approached Macron on voting intentions in recent weeks. Estimates of European policy showed the leader of France Insubmissa with 17% of the vote on April 7. A month ago, it was 12%.

The result was the highest percentage achieved by Mélenchon, 70 years old. In 2017, he received 19.58% of the vote, up from 11.10% in 2012.

MACRON SUPPORT

After the release of the preliminary results, the former mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, was the first to comment on the composition of the dispute of 2° followed by the candidate of the French Communist Party, Fabien Roussel, the environmentalist leader Yannick Jadot and the candidate of the Republicans, party of former president Nicolas Sarkozy, Valérie Pécresse.

They criticized what they consider to be a “far-right project” by Le Pen and declared their vote for current President Emmanuel Macron, considered a moderate center politician.

Mélenchon, on the other hand, made no direct mention of support for Macron, following a position adopted in 2017.

“I know your anger, my countrymen. But you mustn’t give in to her […]. As life goes on, the fight goes on”, he said during a speech to the voters of França Insubmissa.

“We know who we will never vote for. And besides, as I said 5 years ago: the French are capable of knowing what is good for democracy. We must not give a single vote to Le Pen”, declared.

ZEMMOUR ALLIES WITH LE PEN

Éric Zemmour, on the other hand, thanked him for the support that left him in 4° place in the race and asked supporters to vote for the leader of the National Regroupment.

“I have a lot of differences with Marine Le Pen and I addressed them during the campaign […] but she faces a man who brought in 2 million immigrants and never mentioned a word about identity [francesa]security and immigration and will do worse if re-elected” said Zemmour.

DIFFERENCE TO 2nd SHIFT IS SMALL

If in 2017 the French president won by a comfortable margin of 33%, an exit poll carried out by the Ipsos Institute of 1,000 voters shows that Macron would now have 54% of the votes against 46% for Le Pen, according to the report. guardian.

Mélenchon’s electoral spoils would be divided between Macron (34%), Le Pen (30%) and abstentions (26%), indicating the need for the French president to make concessions more to the left in the next two weeks until the election on the 24th.