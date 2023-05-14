Home page politics

The Bremen election is underway: On Sunday (May 14), those entitled to vote will vote on the citizenship. The official election result will be known in three days.

Bremen – Survey are only predictions, not results. Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD) is also aware of this. In an interview with kreiszeitung.de from IPPEN.MEDIA he emphasized that he wants to fight for every vote in the Bremen election in 2023 until the end. The opinion research institutes have been giving him good prospects for a second term for weeks, but patience is required in the state elections due to a special feature of Bremen’s electoral law, as the official final result will probably not be announced until three days after the vote has been cast.

Election results for the Bremen election 2023: After the extrapolation, voters need patience

The election will take place on Sunday 14th May and polling stations will be open until 6pm. Almost 463,000 people are entitled to cast a ballot in the election and elect the representatives of the new citizenship. The state parliament of the Free Hanseatic City consists of 87 members, 72 members from the constituency of Bremen and 15 more from the constituency of Bremerhaven. All candidates will eagerly await the results of the state elections. You can follow the Bremen election here in our live ticker.

Forecast, extrapolation, results: From 6 p.m. there will be the first information about the election in Bremen

After the polling stations have closed, forecasts for the outcome of the Bremen election will be announced from 6:00 p.m. These are based on surveys by opinion research institutes such as infratest dimap or the Wahlen research group. An official extrapolation from the returning officer of the citizenship election should not be made until around 9:30 p.m., which, in contrast to the TV forecasts, is based on a first partial count.

Evelyn Irrsack, the branch manager, explained to the Bremen news magazine “buten un inside“that in the past the results of the extrapolations only deviated from the final results by a few percentage points in the decimal place range. No further official projections will be made on Sunday.

Preliminary final result: Counting will take three days for the Bremen election

The provisional final result for the Bremen election 2023 is to be announced on Monday, May 15th, at least for the electoral area in Bremerhaven. In Bremen it could take longer for all the ballot papers to be counted, so that a provisional result may not even be announced until Wednesday. According to Irrsack, the procedure in the past general elections was similar.

The complications when counting are due to the comparatively complicated electoral system in Bremen, in which voters can split their votes. This means that those entitled to vote can cast a total of five votes, which they can allocate to parties and direct candidates as they wish, or all together to one party or one person. The counting, including the postal vote, is quite complicated, especially since the lists of candidates in Bremen and Bremerhaven are of different lengths and more than 300 applicants are fighting for seats in the city council.

The official end result is to be announced after the election in Bremen at the end of May

But everyone involved will finally be smarter on May 26th. Because then the constituency committee meets in Bremen and Bremerhaven to confirm the provisional final result and to announce the official final result. Then the Bremen elections in 2023 will be over. (jkf)

