The National Independent Election Authority in Algeria announced, on Saturday evening, extending voting in the presidential elections for one hour.

He said The head of the National Independent Election Authority, Mohamed Charfi, said that all coordinators of the independent authority’s provincial delegations have been authorized, after reviewing their requests, to delay the closing time of polling stations in all provinces across the country until 8 p.m.

He also pointed out that The voting rate abroad reached 18.31 percent at around 5 pm, and 26.45 percent as the voting rate inside.

He explained that the updated voting percentage will be presented after 9 pm, i.e. after the polling stations close.

In contrast, Charfi confirmed that the electoral process took place under normal circumstances, pointing out that there were no events that hindered this process.

On Saturday, more than 24 million voters went to the polls to elect a new president.

The current president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the candidate of the Socialist Forces Front party, Youssef Ouchich, and the candidate of the Movement for a Peaceful Society, Abdelali Hassani Cherif, are competing in the presidential elections.

The voting process for members of the Algerian community abroad began last Monday with an electoral body comprising 865,490 voters (45 percent women and 55 percent men).