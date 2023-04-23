Donald Trump being handcuffed or the pope in a large, white puffer coat: fake photos made via artificial intelligence are almost indistinguishable from the real thing. Fortunately, there are still ways to recognize them.

Recent developments in artificial intelligence make fake photos not only better, but also much easier to make. A minute after entering some keywords, a credible fake photo is ready. Upload the result without context to Twitter or Facebook and this fake photo can take on a life of its own.

Midjourney is the most popular program for artificial intelligence image creation, including fake photos. For example, this program was used by an American construction worker to create the image of the Pope in a puffer jacket. “I just thought it was funny to see the pope in a funny coat,” Pablo Xavier told the website. Buzz feed. But then the photo went viral.

Frog in a shoe

With programs like Midjourney you give an assignment via text. For example, "a frog in a shoe in the style of a Pixar movie." Within a minute you will be presented with a series of images. These can be edited by refining the command. Via text you indicate that you want to make the frog purple, or that you prefer a boot instead of a sports shoe.

That sounds easy and it is. However, you still need skill to make credible fake photos. Just the command ‘the pope in a puffer coat’ is usually not enough. Good assignments consist of a complete paragraph of descriptions. This ‘prompt’ describes, among other things, the style, the colors and the perspective.

The biggest difference with the fake photos of the past is that you no longer need technical knowledge for this generative artificial intelligence. “When you got Photoshop, there were also a lot of worried noises, because you would never know whether a photo was real,” says Alexander Pleijter, fact-checker and lecturer in Journalism & New Media at Leiden University. “But it’s not like we were inundated with photoshopped images. You really had to put in the effort for that. Now it’s of a whole different order.”

Recognize fake photos

Fortunately, you can still recognize fake photos, but you have to be careful. ,,If you look closely, you see crazy things”, says Pleijter. It is mainly in the details.

Fingers and teeth

Generative artificial intelligence often struggles with fingers and teeth. A hand quickly gets six fingers or there are way too many teeth in the mouth. Counting fingers and teeth is therefore a good way to recognize fake photos.

This ‘historical’ photo by a German artist was created with DALL-E 2 software. A finger is missing on the left hand. © Boris Eldagsen



Faces

Faces are often not symmetrical in fake photos. That is of course not always the case in real life, but in fake photos it is exaggerated. For example, one eye is a lot bigger than the other. Glasses also often look strange.

Background

Look not only at the subject of the photo, but also at what is happening in the background. It is often easier to spot errors there.

Picturesque

Do you see a piece in the photo that looks painted, or does the whole photo have a painterly look? Then the photo is probably fake too.

Solutions

Certainly on social media, these details are not always noticeable, Pleijter notes: ,,Many people do not pay attention to the number of fingers at all, because then you really have to look very closely at that image. People look at that image for a fraction of a second and then are already scrolling to the next thing on their timeline."

Programs like Midjourney are also rapidly improving. For example, fewer mistakes are already being made when depicting hands. As a result, it will become increasingly difficult to recognize fake photos, and that will have consequences, according to Pleijter. “The fake photo of the Pope is harmless, but the fake photos of Donald Trump being arrested, for example, can cause unrest among his supporters.”

A picture of Trump made with artificial intelligence. The agent in the foreground has only three fingers. © AI



Artificial intelligence is therefore used by scientists to recognize images created by artificial intelligence, but because these types of systems are always behind the times, Pleijter calls this solution useless. “If it really is the case that the distinction between real and fake disappears, then it seems to me that there is no chance of developing systems that can determine this.” According to Pleijter, therefore, there is a major role for journalists and fact-checkers.