with videoCountess Eloise of Orange (21) has expressed support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip via TikTok. King Willem-Alexander's niece did this by using a special filter, with which the maker raised money for organizations that provide aid in Gaza. The countess used the filter too late for that purpose.
Leon van Wijk
Latest update:
04-01-24, 19:37
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Countess #Eloise #shows #support #Palestinians #Gaza #TikTok #filter #late #raise #money
Leave a Reply