Eloise reacted emotionally after the results, but said they were ‘tears of joy’. She describes her participation in the program as fantastic. “I look back on it with a big smile. I am very grateful and happy.”

The Countess was also criticized for an episode of the program a few weeks ago. Eloise did a photo shoot in a bathing suit and royalty reporter Jeroen Snel called that a ‘borderline case’. Snel later said that he was referring to the fact that she is a member of the royal family and that he had said the same about a male royal.

Eloise received support from various celebrities who posed in swimwear on social media with the hashtag #magditwelvanjeroensnel. The countess then thanked for all the ‘mega sweet reactions’. She said it was “really heartwarming to see.”

