Countess Eloise van Oranje (19) is currently in quarantine because a roommate is infected with the corona virus. She announced on Instagram today that she was taking a 'quarantine walk'.











‘I’m not positive, roommate is!’ she wrote in her Instagram Stories. The countess lives with two girlfriends in an apartment in Amsterdam, where she started hotel school last year.

If a housemate is infected with the coronavirus, you must the rules of the central government in quarantine, even if you have been fully vaccinated or have previously had corona. In principle, this means that you should stay at home. What exactly Eloise meant by a “quarantine walk” is not clear. It may have been a small detour in the area, given the photos she shared.

In September last year there was a bit of commotion around Eloise’s home in Amsterdam. It was claimed on social media that she had bought a house. A link was made with the overstrained housing market and the ‘benefits’ of being a member of the royal family.

That rumor quickly dispelled the eldest daughter of Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien. “By ‘my own place’ I mean that I have an apartment with two nice friends and that I am no longer on campus,” she said at the time.

