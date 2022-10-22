from Antonella Sparvoli

The screens of tablets and mobile phones are an aid in delaying the moment of falling asleep and synchronizing the physiological sleep when the days get shorter

The change of season can be a stressful event for the body, with various consequences. There are those who feel more tired and fatigued than usual, those who come to terms with annoying heartburn and acidity or else it can be affected by it‘humor. From a meteorological point of view, the temperature changes typical of the transition from summer to autumn can anticipate cooling disorders – he notes Roberto Manfredini, full professor of internal medicine at the University of Ferrara and expert in chronobiology -. When there are variations in temperature, even of ten degrees on the same day, the risk of mild tracheitis, bronchitis and flu syndromes salt. In this period we are even observing a increased pneumonia, which usually peak between November and January. The most exposed are the elderly and the frail, in whom a simple blow of air after sweating can put the already defied organism at risk.

Gastrointestinal disorders The gastrointestinal system may also be affected by the change of season, with typical exacerbations of acid-related disorders, such as gastroesophageal reflux. Although there are no unequivocal data, gastroenterologists note of frequent relapses in those subject to acid-related diseases with an increase in symptoms such as acidity and heartburn – observes Manfredini -. In fact, in spring and autumn, thanks to some changes in the regulatory systems, in particular the vagus nervewe observe a increased production of hydrochloric acid, especially in the evening. Furthermore, stomach discomfort could be a consequence of a small stress reaction related to climate change.

Hormonal changes and blue light In the passage from summer to autumn, and even more so to winter, alongside the variations in temperature, there are those of light. The fact that in the evening it gets dark earlier may have repercussions on sleep and mood. Variations in exposure to sunlight cause hormonal changes, altering the concentrations of essential hormones such as lto serotonin, melatonin and cortisol. Melatonin, which regulates the sleep-wake rhythm, is produced mainly in response to the dark – explains the expert -. As the days get darker, a mechanism is triggered in some individuals that leads to greater sleepiness. Not uncommon that in response to the reduction of lightespecially the elderly, you bring forward the time to go to bed, maybe at seven, only to find himself lively at two in the morning. In these cases to postpone the time to go to bed you can take advantage of the much maligned blue light emitted by cell phonestablets and screens in general, nota to inhibit melatonin secretion, when you expose yourself in the evening before going to sleep, and thus cause difficulty in falling asleep. Targeted exposure to blue light around seven in the evening could prove useful in blocking melatonin for a couple of hours and helping these people to postpone the time to go to bed and therefore synchronize a more physiological sleep. This is also what is done in some specialized facilities for people with dementia or Alzheimer's disease, who are notoriously free from the light-dark cycle in hospital facilities and are often agitated at night. The use of LED lighting in the early hours of the evening can promote a more physiological sleep rhythm that makes you sleep at night, perhaps avoiding the administration of sedatives.

Autumn sadness The reduced exposure to sunlight, as shown by several studies carried out in the countries of Northern Europe, can also favor the so-called seasonal affective disorder or in any case a mood drop. The mood can go into free fall, thanks to theincreased levels of melatonin for the dark and the reduced production of serotonin, the hormone of well-being, due to the lower sun exposure – confirms Manfredini -. The most affected are women of menopausal age, who then try consolation in chocolate, which stimulates serotonin. But fighting the reduction of mood with chocolate carries the high risk of gaining weight: the body image becomes unsatisfactory and the mood worsens, in a sort of vicious circle. In these cases, the treatment that gives the best results is phototherapy. If it is true that the days are already getting shorter, this phenomenon will become even more evident with the return to solar time. A third of the population is very affected by this even small change of time zone and another third is still struggling to adapt. The change of the hour is a very hot topic in this last period, in fact there is talk of abolishing it definitively. There are those who suggest keeping summer time, which would also favor energy savings, and those who argue that solar time is more in line with our biological rhythm. Undoubtedly, avoiding drastic changes every six months can only have positive repercussions for health at a general level, concludes Manfredini.