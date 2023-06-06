Home page politics

Has Ukraine’s counteroffensive already begun? Kiev and Moscow contradict each other – but there are reports of new attacks.

Kyiv – Russia was not able to conquer Ukraine in a few weeks, contrary to what Moscow had hoped. About 16 months after their invasion, the Russian army occupies the east and south-east of Ukraine, but makes no further progress. The invaders have been working on the strategically rather insignificant city of Bakhmut for months – and are suffering heavy losses almost every day. Tens of thousands of soldiers have already been killed there.

Kyiv meanwhile, according to its own statements, the armed forces are preparing for a counter-offensive that will lead to victory in the Ukraine war should initiate. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the army was sufficiently equipped to start the push, but declined to say when it would start. Several government officials agreed Video on social media, demanding silence on possible reports of a counter-offensive and military strategy. “Plans love silence,” they say. The message: When the counter-offensive begins, there will be no announcement. But new statements from Kiev and reports from the front are making people sit up and take notice.

Moscow speaks of a failed attack by Ukraine

The Kremlin claims that the Ukrainian counter-offensive is already underway and has been successfully repelled by Russian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry announced on June 4 via Telegram that Ukraine had “launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the southern Donetsk front”. Russia’s commander-in-chief, Valery Gerasimov, was in a larger command post 60 kilometers west of the city of Donetsk when the attack took place.

Kiev had always denied reports that the counter-offensive to regain occupied areas had already started. However, official reports mention that there have been skirmishes and advances in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Asked about a major Ukrainian attack, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar now took a stand: “It’s not just about Bakhmut. The offensive takes place in several directions. We are happy about every meter. Today is a successful day for our armed forces,” she said loudly CNN on Monday on Ukrainian television. The army itself, however, continues to keep a low profile. Army spokesman Bohdan Senyk said that the Ukraine have “no information” about a major attack in Donetsk Oblast.

A video still provided by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry shows a Ukrainian soldier covering his mouth with a finger. Kiev demands silence on a possible counter-offensive by its troops. © Uncredited/Ukrainian Defense Ministry/AP/dpa

Former British military intelligence officer and observer Philip Ingram said Newsweekthat the first phase of the counter-offensive has been going on for weeks. Kiev prepared the battlefield and attacked Russia’s logistical hubs, command posts and air defenses. “We’re probably seeing the transition to phase two right now, which will involve probing several areas along the Font.” Ingram believes Kiev wants to identify enemy weaknesses and leave the Russian army in the dark about where the major attacks will take place. “Once the Ukrainian plans for the optimal positions for main attacks are confirmed, the move to the next phase will follow.” Attacks on Russian territory near Belgorod could also confuse and distract the Russian army.

Russian fighters contradict Kremlin

“The enemy’s aim was to breach Russia’s frontline defenses where they were judged to be most vulnerable,” it said Moscow. “The enemy was unsuccessful in achieving its objectives.” The Ministry of Defense spoke on Telegram on Tuesday of “heavy casualties” and over 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers killed. In addition, dozens of tanks and combat vehicles were destroyed.

Alexander Khodakowski, leader of the separatist Vostok battalion fighting in the Donbass, contradicted the Kremlin’s success reports, which in any case seldom come true. He said via Telegram that Ukrainian troops had had “tactical success” in the area, albeit with “significant casualties.” He does not assume that the Ukrainian attacks are already the announced counter-offensive. However, if Ukraine breaks through, Kiev could send more troops to the area.

Selenskyj calls for fighter jets for counter-offensive

The Russian military blogger “War Gonzo” reports on “heavy fighting” in a village near the city of Wuhledar. The Ukrainian troops advanced at least two kilometers into an area that pro-Russian fighters just controlled. “Today is obviously not going to be an easy day,” he added on Telegram.

Ukrainian soldiers stand in their positions at the front. Has the counteroffensive already begun? © Iryna Rybakova/dpa

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy assumes a successful counter-offensive by his army. First of all, he didn’t know how long this would last. Second, he acknowledged Russia’s superiority in the air. According to that Wall Street Journal expect Zelenskyj that many soldiers will die in the counter-offensive because they would not have a “roof” to protect themselves. Thus, the President emphasized his demand on allied states, to deliver fighter jets to Ukraineto keep losses to a minimum. (lrg)