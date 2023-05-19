Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Kiev reported progress in the Bakhmut region on Sunday. Has this started the widely announced counter-offensive against Russia? Experts puzzle.

Kiev – Russia and Ukraine are currently fighting heavy battles in eastern Ukraine. They revolve around the Bakhmut region, which is now largely under Russian control. On Sunday, Ukraine reported successes in the city for the first time in months. At the same time, the Russian troops are concentrating on the defensive and trying to secure the more than 800 km long front – with anti-tank ditches, anti-tank barriers and trenches. Is the announced Ukrainian counter-offensive already underway? Or has it not even started yet?

Experts are puzzling over the planned Ukrainian counter-offensive: has it already begun in Bakhmut?

Even military experts are no longer sure about Ukraine’s planned counter-offensive. “Ukraine launched localized counteroffensives in and around Bakhmut to push back the Russians and test defenses in the region,” said Lucas Webber, co-founder of the website Militant Wire. Something similar is also happening at other points on the front. “It is difficult to say whether the planned counter-offensive itself has begun, but these actions suggest that Ukraine is planning something much bigger.”

The extreme length of the front in the Ukraine war makes it difficult to predict where Kiev will attack. Bakhmut is strategically rather insignificant, but a counterattack there “would be embarrassing for the Kremlin and the Wagner group, which has almost taken the city,” analyzes the researcher. The city has been ascribed a kind of symbolic character for the Ukrainians and their defense since the beginning of the war. With a large-scale attack, they could try to send a signal by recapturing Bakhmut and “frustrate” the Kremlin in Moscow.

Only on Monday did the Ukrainian army declare that it had taken “more than ten positions” from the Russians east of Bakhmut. Also the think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) referenced on Monday on geolocated images, suggesting that Ukrainian forces have recently made limited advances in the city itself. For the Ukrainians, the gains would be the first push in months. Moscow, on the other hand, claims profits within the city, which Russian soldiers already largely control.

Counter-offensive in the Ukraine war: Kiev could isolate Russian soldiers in Bakhmut

“I would be inclined to interpret that Ukraine is trying to keep Russian forces in Bakhmut to force them to stay at a certain point on the front,” says Ivan Klyszcz of the think tank International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) in Estonia. At the same time, Ukraine could attack elsewhere. “Recently, panic broke out in Russian military channels over alleged Ukrainian movements to positions in Russian-controlled areas,” says Klyszcz. But these sources are “not always reliable”.

The suggestion about the goal of detaining the enemy in Bakhmut coincides with recent statements by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Eastern Group of Armed Forces Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty. According to ISW information, he reiterated that the main goal of Ukraine’s defense operation in the Bakhmut region is to exhaust Russian forces in that area.

Experts are puzzled: which regions are still suitable for the announced counter-offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hinted in an interview BBC on May 11 that the offensive against Russia has not yet started. According to him, the combat brigades, some of which were trained by NATO countries, are “ready”. However, the army was still “missing some things”, including armored vehicles, which were arriving “in batches”. “With what we already have, we can move forward and, I believe, be successful,” he told the US broadcaster. “But we would lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable. So we have to wait. We need a little more time.

At the same time, Ukraine is unlikely to reveal actual information about the planned counteroffensive. Public communications have been used to confuse the enemy since the beginning of the war.

Pierre Razoux from the French research institute FMES sees signs that at least the preparations for a counteroffensive by the Ukrainians and Russians are in full swing. “This is evidenced by the increasing number of acts of sabotage on Russian territory near the front and the Russian attacks on Ukrainian arms and ammunition depots,” says Razoux. Exactly where Ukraine will attack remains a mystery. Some western analysts are expecting advances in the south or an offensive on the occupied city of Severodonetsk in the east. Another possibility would be an attempt by Ukraine to recapture the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in the southeast. (nz/afp)