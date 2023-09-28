Home page politics

From: Andreas Apetz

Split

Ukrainian troops are making progress near the city of Bakhmut. Russia experiences further losses on the fronts in the East. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

land gains in the east : Ukraine advances near Bakhmut

in the : Ukraine advances near Bakhmut Critical nuclear power plant : Zaporizhzhia becomes an “unprecedented” security risk

: Zaporizhzhia becomes an “unprecedented” security risk The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia, Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses suffered by the armies involved in the Ukrainian war cannot be independently verified.

Update from September 28th, 10:15 a.m.: In a dossier to Western governments, the environmental organization Geenpeace assessed the safety status of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control. According to experts’ assessment, the nuclear power plant is in a critical condition and poses a high security risk. Accordingly, the access restrictions imposed by Russia are too high to enable proper monitoring of the site. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has too few staff on site.

“The IAEA risks normalizing a dangerous nuclear crisis, unprecedented in the history of nuclear energy, while overestimating its real impact on events on the ground,” write Greenpeace nuclear experts Shaun Burnie and Jan Vande Putte. According to Greenpeace, the supervisory authorities do not want to admit this publicly. That is why Russia’s violations of safety regulations are not publicly criticized

Ukraine makes land gains in Bakhmut

First report from Thursday, September 28th, 10 a.m.: Kiev – Ukrainian troops were apparently able to gain territory near the city of Bakhmut. The US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported this in its situation report on Thursday (September 28th). Geolocated images show that Kiev’s troops have advanced north of Bakhmut near the town of Orikhovo-Vasylivka. However, progress is “marginal”.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is achieving more and more success in the east. (Archive photo) © ukrin/dpa

Russian and Ukrainian troops fought for dominance in Bakhmut for months in the first half of the year. Thanks to the help of the Wagner mercenaries, Moscow finally managed to capture the city. In its update, the ISW also spoke of progress by the Ukrainian army in the Zaporizhia region.

Russian losses in the Ukrainian war

The Ukrainian General Staff has now released new figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. According to this, more than 277,000 Russian soldiers have been either killed or injured in the fighting so far.

The information provided by the warring parties cannot be independently verified. Both sides often tend to exaggerate when making statements about their opponent’s losses. The figures mentioned refer to the total losses since the start of the Ukrainian war. The losses within the past 24 hours are in brackets.