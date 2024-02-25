Countermeasure data breach | Lawyer: Kivimäki should have followed the Court of Appeal's detention decision

On Saturday, the police arrested Aleksanteri Kivimäki, who was accused of the Vastaamo data breach. He was wanted, as he had not been reached after the arrest decision issued by the Court of Appeal.

The reception desk the accused in the data breach case Aleksanteri Kivimäki assistant, attorney Peter Jaari is convinced that Kivimäki is coming to the hearing of the Länsi-Uusimaa district court on Tuesday. According to Jaari, Kivimäki is “of course” coming.

Jaari told STT on Sunday that he has not spoken to Kivimäki since Saturday.

Police caught Kivimäki on Saturday afternoon from an apartment in Helsinki's Kruununhaa.

Even on Saturday, lawyer Jaari communicated to HS that he did not know exactly where in the inner city Kivimäki had been found. At that time, he thought that the place would have been “near Katajanokka”.

The command center of the Helsinki police told STT on Saturday that Kivimäki was found based on the police's own investigations and investigations.

Jaari says that Kivimäki should have followed the decision of the Helsinki Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal ordered just over a week ago that Kivimäki must be imprisoned again. The district court had previously released him and imposed a travel ban.