Countermeasure data breach | Aleksanteri Kivimäki told the court about his youth: “I didn't go to high school”

The months-long trial of the Vastaamo-vyyht continues in the courts with the hearing of Aleksanteri Kivimäki, who is accused of crimes.

On Friday In the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa, the processing of the massive data breach and extortion plot of Vastaamo Psychotherapy Center continues.

A person accused of serious crimes is being heard in court Aleksanteri Kivimäki first time in person.

In a written response submitted to the district court, Kivimäki has previously denied that he was guilty of the crimes he is accused of.

The session began with Kivimäki's lawyer asking Kivimäki about his childhood, youth and years of living abroad.

Kivimäki said that he attended primary and secondary school in Espoo until he moved to Spain, according to his estimate, either in 2014 or 2015.

“I didn't go to high school.”

Kivimäki said that he studied information technology himself and that computer use was constant for him when he was young.

“Video gaming, it leads to different pages. I spent a lot of time online. Significantly, it is difficult to estimate the number of hours.”

Kivimäki said that as a teenager he hung out on hacker discussion boards and in the game world and learned things from there and joined various instant messaging groups.

He described “networking with people” as his own expertise. He claimed that his “programming skills are pretty negligible”. He described hacker circles as secretive and interesting.

Kivimäki has previously been convicted of cybercrimes he committed as a minor.

“Someone is sharing a tool on a chat channel with which you can break into a website. It's exciting, everything feels like a game. It didn't seem like the real world when we were on the internet,” Kivimäki described his teenage mindset.

Kivimäki attributed his teenage activities to youth and inciting insanity and later denied that he continued similar criminal activities.

Stone Hill said that he lived for about five years in Barcelona, ​​Spain, and that he did freelance consulting work in the field of information technology there and that he completed pilot studies.

After this, according to what he said, he moved to Britain in 2020 to his then girlfriend's apartment in London. In the meantime, he had also spent time in the Caribbean.

“In London I met a wide range of people, in pretty good circles.”

According to his story, Kivimäki would have developed his company, which was in the works at the time while living in Britain, but which, however, never started.

According to him, the company's business model would have been to scan the web for vulnerabilities and share information about them with companies.

Kivimäki the suspicions are based, among other things, on the fact that the Central Criminal Police found in the preliminary investigation a server linked to the Vastaamo case, which Kivimäki had used.

The hijacked Vastaamo's patient base was linked via several servers to the server used by Kivimäki's company.

Regional Prosecutor of Western Finland Pasi Vainio (right) and Regional Prosecutor of Southern Finland Bo-Niklas Lundqvist (left)

ACCUSED according to Kivimäki, in 2018, he broke into Vastaamo's patient database and two years later tried to extort money from patients with the information.

When the demands were not agreed to, Kivimäki began publishing patient information online in the fall of 2020, according to the charges.

Kivimäki is required to serve seven years in prison for aggravated data breach, about 9,600 aggravated dissemination of information infringing private life, more than 21,300 aggravated blackmail attempts and 20 aggravated blackmail.

The highly sensitive personal and patient data of around 33,000 patients were taken from the database of the emergency room in the break-in. The totality of crimes and the number of victims is exceptionally large in Finland.

According to the prosecutor, Kivimäki caused great suffering and especially great damage to the victims when he published sensitive information, and the crime as a whole was gross.

Suffering and fear has been and continues to be caused to the victims, for example, by the knowledge that information once published on the dark web can practically never be removed from the network.

Chief physician of the psychiatric prison hospital in Vantaa Alo Jüriloo assessed to HS in October 2020 that the data breach and the subsequent blackmail attempts are exceptionally ruthless. According to Jüriloo, the act speaks of indifference going to an infinite extent, where even the unwritten rules of behavior of criminals have been broken.

The trial will continue in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa until the end of February.