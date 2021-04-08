Two years ago, BuzzFeed News reported on fraud allegations against a Dresden psychology star. An investigative commission has now unearthed indications of misconduct – and the Dresden public prosecutor has investigated.

By Hristio Boytchev

When all the other threats fail, Professor Hans-Ulrich Wittchen tries to contact the rector of his university. “Dear Hans, it is now difficult for me to write” better “,” begins Wittchen, one of the most prominent psychology professors in Germany, in an email to the then rector of the TU Dresden.

The rector should stop the investigation that has just started against him. Otherwise, writes Wittchen, there would be a federal earthquake. The investigation of the TU Dresden against Wittchen hinders an important legislative project. That could trigger “anger and massive anger in Berlin” and also affect the university. “I want you […] Warn again personally and confidentially that you are taking an extreme risk here. “The email from April 2019 ends with:” Stay out of the project! Kind regards, Uli “

A forgery scandal involving a 2.4 million euro study – and 1000 pages of documents

The threat is part of around 1000 pages of documents, BuzzFeed News Deutschland * is available on what is believed to be one of the largest German research scandals in recent years. And which meanwhile no longer only employ an investigative commission from the TU Dresden, but also the Dresden public prosecutor’s office. It is about the alleged manipulation of a psychology study that was supposed to change the treatment of patients across Germany. And it is about 2.4 million euros from the budget of the health insurance companies – of which tens of thousands of euros may have been misappropriated.

The documents show how Wittchen is said to have tried to get away with manipulating scientific data. Wittchen does not want to comment on the specific allegations in this text to BuzzFeed News, as they are the subject of a legal dispute. But he repeatedly protests his innocence. The study was “scientifically correct”. “I reject the Commission’s allegations of manipulation as well as deliberate scientific misconduct as unfounded and wrong,” writes Wittchen. He also “never created incorrect accounts or established inadmissible contractual relationships”.

BuzzFeed News first made the counterfeit allegations public in early 2019

The allegations against Wittchen will be made public for the first time in February 2019. At that time initially reports BuzzFeed News Germany. Hans-Ulrich Wittchen is the editor of a standard textbook in clinical psychology and has been an institute director at the TU Dresden for many years. And he of all people is said to have manipulated a multi-million dollar study funded by the health insurance companies.

The study should actually determine which psychiatric facilities in Germany will have how many staff in the future. To this end, the researchers working with Wittchen examined numerous clinics. But of the 93 clinics that were to be examined, only about 73 were actually recorded, according to the final report of the investigative commission – for the rest, data were doubled on Wittchen’s instructions, among other things. Only when two whistleblowers contact the ombudsman of the TU Dresden did the alleged fraud begin to falter.

The star researcher is said to have put whistleblowers under pressure

In the report you can read how Wittchen denies the Commission that it is responsible. How he only gives out the original data when a court forces him to do so. How he first pressures the whistleblowers and then begs them to spare him. How he hires a former minister of state as a lawyer. How he lets colleagues write reports that are supposed to relieve him – without the colleagues having access to the data. And how he evidently still deceives after the Commission has long since caught up with him.

After two years of investigation, the commission assumes serious manipulation. “Based on their investigations, they come to the conclusion that the violations were not negligent, but intentional.” The commission also formulates the suspicion that Wittchen might have manipulated documents in order to prove that everything was legal – including presentation slides, notes and possibly even signatures from clinics.

The professor defends himself against the fraud allegations on 70 pages

Wittchen continues to fight for his reputation to this day. The final version of the investigation is accompanied by a 70-page statement from him in which he denies any dishonesty.

Meanwhile, the university is investigating additional corruption allegations. The lawyer of the TU Dresden is examining legal steps, a decision is to be made from mid-April. The client, the Federal Joint Committee, is suing the study, which has still not been approved.

The Dresden public prosecutor’s office has also been dealing with the allegations since the end of February. Wittchen claims to have reported himself in February. For “tactical reasons”, the prosecution did not reveal any details of the investigation, not even on its subject, in response to a written request from BuzzFeed News – except that it will continue and “will take some time”. And that they were running before Wittchen’s ad – in March – was received.

Wittchen is no longer at the TU Dresden. Since 2017 he has been a visiting professor at the Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich. There he headed a research group that, according to the university, was externally funded. After the accusations became known and the statement was made, the university decided to terminate the guest scientist contract with Wittchen from April 2021, the spokeswoman said. “Prof. Wittchen did not agree to the termination of the contract, so that the contractual relationship is now suspended without compensation.” The press release from 2017, with which the professorship was announced, disappeared from the university’s website a few weeks ago. * BuzzFeed News Germany is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

The editorial team of BuzzFeed News regularly reports on abuse of power and corruption. You can reach them at [email protected]