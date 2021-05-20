Counterfeit banknotes, which are revealed in Russia, have noticeably deteriorated, their quality is such that the counterfeit can be detected with the naked eye. Mikhail Alekseev, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Russia, spoke about this in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to him, there were no really good fakes of banknotes in denominations of 200 and 2,000 rubles, recently introduced into circulation, and those that were found were printed on a printer.

In total, there are only seven counterfeits per million banknotes in circulation. In Great Britain, Alekseev noted, the same figure is equal to 112 banknotes, and in the eurozone – 23.

Nevertheless, the official pointed out that the department sees the modernization of the banknote line as necessary. Counterfeiting technologies are improving, and with them the skills of fraudsters grow.

In the same interview, Alekseev, who is the curator of cash circulation at the Central Bank, spoke about the new design for banknotes in denominations of 100 rubles. The color scheme of the banknote will not change, but the shade will be different.

Prior to that, it was said that the new 100-ruble bill would include images of Red Square objects, the Zaryadye Park, the Shukhov Tower and the Moscow State University building on Vorobyovy Gory in Moscow. In 2022, they will go into circulation, and then the Central Bank will be engaged in a new design of banknotes in denominations of 5000 and 1000 rubles.