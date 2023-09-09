The Apple Watch Ultra, the most versatile smartwatch from the American brand, costs just under 1000 euros. A lot of money. Those who do not have much money for a multifunctional watch may therefore find it tempting to go for the – let us put it subtly – less expensive and quite ‘similar’ Chinese version. It costs barely 22 euros. But how well does such a counterfeit work? Tech journalist Kenneth Dée tried it out: “We even measure a heartbeat in a banana.”