Counterattack | The crossing of the Dnieper was supposed to be a success for Ukraine, but now its own soldiers are criticizing the operation for heavy losses

Ukraine has gained a foothold in only one village on the south bank of the river. The Russians have also suffered big losses.

In October Ukraine shuddered. In the Kherson region, its troops crossed the Dnieper in boats and amphibious vehicles and gained a foothold on the south bank of the river right in front of the Russians.

The counterattack had already stopped elsewhere, but now Ukraine defied Russia in real deed. It seemed to be preparing a bridgehead for the most direct route to the Crimean peninsula.

Two months later, the optimism has changed to gloomy tones.

New York Times (NYT) published on December 16 the thingin which the Ukrainian soldiers who ended up at the positions on the southern bank described the attempt as a hopeless suicide operation.

HS has also indirectly received information about the unit operating over the Dnieper. The soldiers' message is in line with NYT's story: The situation is very difficult. People are dying in large numbers, there are not enough boats. Evacuating the wounded and fallen is extremely difficult. There is no necessary support.

“We are in stations right next to the beach. We don't even try to attack anymore, we defend ourselves,” HS is told about the unit through an intermediary.

NYT's interviewed by a Marine Max was wounded on the south bank of the Dnieper in November.

He says that a team of ten people came under fire, in which five soldiers fell or disappeared.

The men retreated chaotically and waited for hours for evacuation boats. At the same time, Russia destroyed the ruined river bank with cruise bombs.

The soldiers questioned the meaning of the whole operation.

“It is impossible to reach the bridgehead station there. You can't move equipment there,” said one of them.

Blackbird-group following the war in Ukraine John Helin distinguishes two different narratives in the discussion about the Dnieper operation.

The soldiers' interviews convey a picture of the waste of resources in the operation, which is considered symbolic.

“It has been decided to show the Western supporters and in the media that Ukraine is capable of crossing the river and capturing the stations, but in reality the marine units are being thrown into a meat grinder to gain an image,” says Helin.

Another narrative is that it is about the successful engagement of Russian forces.

For example, commanding volunteer troops Robert “Magyar” Brovdi angrily denied NYT's information this week.

The commander of the volunteer forces interviewed in the NYT article also said that the Russian troops and artillery suffered considerable losses.

River war has been running for a year, and according to Helin, Ukraine is on the back foot. However, it has been difficult for Ukraine to advance on the land on the south bank of the river.

In October, Ukraine gained a foothold in the villages of Poima and Pištšanivka, closer to Kherson.

“Probably Ukraine would have wanted to be able to expand from there to the eastern side of Oleshki and bring more troops over.”

Russia, however, managed to push the Ukrainians back to the riverside mess.

Ukraine holds the marshy islands of the Dnieper estuary and the Antonivka bridgehead in Datchi.

Due to the terrain, it is difficult to use the islands for military operations, but now the Russian fire command cannot use drones to spy on the city of Kherson.

However, Russia holds on to the territory of the hard country.

Ukrainian the only decent foothold on the south bank of the Dnieper is now in the village of Krynky.

Helin estimates that the area is about 2.5 kilometers long and one kilometer wide.

“It is a fairly easily defendable narrow strip of land for Ukraine, which is separated from the Russian troops by a forest. Ukraine can support it across the river and monitor with drones. The Russians have tried to attack there with personnel carriers and tanks, but have not succeeded.”

He estimates that there are a few hundred Ukrainian soldiers from the marine brigades established this year in Krynky. They mostly have light weapons.

Russia has damaged the stations with cruise bombs, missiles, drones and artillery. Supplying Ukraine by boats through the narrow side channel of the Dnieper is difficult.

It's still not easy in Russia either. According to Helin, it has lost the equipment of several battalions in the area. It has also had to reinforce the forces on the south bank of the Dnipro. In November, Russia changed its commander in the region.

Helin believes that Ukraine would like to use Krynky as a bridgehead to expand the offensive next summer or beyond.

“However, importing heavy equipment there is difficult. In addition, Ukraine would have to hold its position for a long time.”

The operation also involves Ukrainian forces. What matters is whether it really consumes Russia's resources.

Russian president Vladimir Putin claimed last week that Russia has allowed Ukraine to hold its position because it is easier to destroy them from there.

“We'll squeeze them out of there in half,” he promised.

Helin considers Putin's speeches propaganda.

“Russia has been trying to attack Ukrainian positions all along, but it has not been successful.”

According to him, the horror stories and criticism of Ukrainian soldiers show that the war is long and morale is tested.

“Soldiers would like clearer communication about why certain decisions are made. Finnish deep leadership aims to explain the objectives of the mission to the soldiers. They have clearly not succeeded in that”.