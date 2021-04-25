Said Yassin (Cairo) achieved the series “Counter Attack” … which was different from the intelligence work with which the audience has been associated with over the past years, mainly “Ra’fat Al-Hagan” and “Tears in Brazen Eyes”, more than once “Trend” on “Twitter” “.

Due to the public’s passion and fascination with the role that the work reveals, many people have been busy throughout the past days with knowing the owners of the real characters presented by the series. Jurisprudence has spread that linked the characters of the drama with well-known realistic figures from activists, media professionals and researchers.

Sources confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the real names remain as the jurisprudence of their owners. It is not permissible to talk about them, and the important thing is that the work highlights a national epic that supervises the Egyptian intelligence, and reveals an important and different file of sacrifices, in which the shadow men scored wonderful goals that changed the course of events in the region. It created an honorable history that we can be proud of for many generations to come.

The sources revealed that dramatic events have been added to the content of the real files, and that the hero of the work, “Saif Al-Arabi”, can be likened to any loyal Egyptian.

Many followers and critics demanded on their pages the necessity to stop the controversy and search for the real characters of the series in order to preserve their safety, and many hashtags were launched that emphasized that a “counterattack”, although it did not receive much media attention, is a wonderful example of purposeful art.

They said that the work is no less important than the “choice” series, and that both expose traitors, agents and outsiders, and that a “counterattack” documents the conflict taking place in the Middle East, and how it is planned to divide the Arab countries on an ethnic and religious basis.

The events take place during the period from 2007 to 2011, and they discuss what Egypt went through throughout these years, monitor what was known as the “Arab Spring”, and focus on recruiting some people for the benefit of the intelligence service, and dismantling a cell that carried out many operations and caused confusion in the Egyptian street. The series stars Ahmed Ezz, Hind Sabry, Hisham Selim, Nidal Al-Shafei, Ahmed Fouad Salim, Majda Zaki, Salah Abdullah, Muhammad Jumaa, Ahmed Halawa, Nada Musa and Hajer Al-Sharnoubi, written by Baher Dewidar and directed by Ahmed Alaa El-Deeb.