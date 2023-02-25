Counter | Vastaamo suspect Julius Kivimäki brought to Finland

The suspect was arrested in France earlier in February. A new detention hearing will be held on Tuesday.

Psychotherapy Center Suspect of data breach at the reception desk Julius Kivimäki has been brought to Finland, confirms Kivimäki’s lawyer Peter Jaari for HS.

According to Jaari, the suspect was brought to Finland on Friday afternoon. A new custody trial will be held in the case on Tuesday.

Kivimäki is currently in Vantaa prison. About that previously reported by Ilta-Sanomat.

25 years old Kivimäki was arrested in France at the beginning of February. The man was arrested on the basis of a European arrest warrant. The police announced a search for the suspect in October 2022.

Kivimäki has been convicted before, for example, of a hacking network that targeted 50,700 computers. He was about 15 years old when he committed the crimes. Last November, the Helsinki Court of Appeal sentenced Kivimäki to conditional imprisonment.

The data breach at the reception desk was revealed when customers’ sensitive information began to appear on the dark web piece by piece. The information of thousands of customers ended up online.

Vastaamo was declared bankrupt in February 2021.