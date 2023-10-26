Counter-trial | Vastaamo suspect Aleksanteri Kivimäki denies criminal suspicions: “The real perpetrator is somewhere”

The processing of the data breach and other crimes at the office will finally begin on Thursday with a preparatory session in Espoo. The accused Aleksanteri Kivimäki tells HS that he considers himself innocent.

Psychotherapy Center The trial of the data breach of the office begins on Thursday in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa.

This is not yet the actual main hearing. In what is likely to be a rather short hearing, the parties mostly agree on guidelines and schedules for the actual trial, which will not begin until Monday, November 13.

Also accused Alexander Kivimäki intends to appear at the preparatory session, even if he is not obliged to attend until the main hearing in November.

In custody Kivimäki says that he is innocent and has not committed the alleged crimes. In this case, he lacks sufficiently strong concrete evidence against him.

The Central Criminal Police has previously said that the evidence is strong.

According to Kivimäki, the perpetrator is someone with whom he has moved in the same circles. According to Kivimäki, the right factor is “somewhere”.

HS has not had access to the preliminary investigation material because it was not yet a public document at the time of the interview. It will become public when the draft session begins on Thursday.

Also Kivimäki’s lawyer Peter Jaari says that Kivimäki still denies having committed the crimes.

“The preliminary investigation has not concretely linked him to the chain of events.”

Jaari says that during his long pretrial detention, Kivimäki has also repeatedly asked to be released, which the court has not agreed to. According to the lawyer, a travel ban or an enhanced travel ban could very well come into question at this stage, when the preliminary investigation has already been completed and charges have been filed.

Jaari wonders why the technical control granted by the legislator, i.e. the imposition of an enhanced travel ban, is being ignored. He has not received any good explanation from the authorities for denying it.

“The prosecutors make it sound as if Kivimäki’s guilt is crystal clear. However, things are not nearly as clear as the preliminary investigation authorities and prosecutors have made it clear in public,” says Jaari.

“The court must observe extreme precision in the future trial, so that the essential facts can be separated from the irrelevant ones.”