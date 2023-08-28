Counter | The Vastaamo trial is becoming historic – Here’s how it’s going

The district court is already looking for additional premises for the huge Vastaamo trial, which is expected to last for years. An unprecedented number of people are demanding compensation.

Patience. It contains the advice of the Crime Victims Service to the thousands of Finns who are involved in the trial of the Vastaamo case, which is likely to start soon.

Patience is needed because it will be a part of their life for years.

“The process will be long, because the district court will probably separate the damages cases from the criminal process into a separate civil process. When we’re still thinking about the possible appeal process, we’re talking about waiting for years, not months,” says the executive director of the Crime Victim Emergency Service Leena-Kaisa Åberg.

This we now know about the schedule:

Charges after jail Aleksanteri Kivimäki must be filed no later than October 18. Thus, the trial in the district court of Western Uusimaa in Espoo would start in November.

The prosecutor cannot yet say that charges will be brought, but it is likely. So there are potentially two years-long court proceedings ahead, because right at the beginning the district court may divide the case into two parts, i.e. separate the claims for damages into their own court. That would have to wait.

First, the likely charges would be dealt with, which would be aggravated blackmail and its attempt, aggravated data breach, and aggravated dissemination of information that violates private life.

In this matter, the district court verdict could be obtained largely towards the end of next year. The processing could continue later in the Court of Appeal, which would take about a year more. To some extent, it is also possible that some part of the case would be allowed to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Many the side of interest to the victims, i.e. the damages trial, would wait all this time.

Its duration would be a question mark just like the first trial, especially if this trial also requires a possible appeal phase.

If the suspect were to be sentenced to the maximum penalty for the crimes he is now suspected of, he might already be on the loose while the compensation case was still being processed.

He can receive a sentence of six years at the most, where the meter is already ticking, because he has now been in pretrial detention for six months. As a first timer, he would probably only sit half.

“Patience is a good starting point. At first it may seem that there is a rush, but it is not. The matter has just started, and the interested parties will receive information about the district court later,” says Pasi Vainioone of the prosecutors in the case.

Western Uusimaa the district court prepares for the trial by extraordinary means.

It is currently in negotiations with the state real estate company Senaatti kiinteistätä to find several premises where interested parties could monitor the proceedings remotely.

One of the main halls of the Länsi-Uusimaa district court, seen from the judges’ seat.

“If the matter goes ahead, we have already been preparing for where to find premises since the spring,” says the administrative director Outi Lehmijoki.

“There is no way the new courthouse can accommodate the number of interested parties who may come. And we don’t know the amount yet. Not even a hundred people can fit in the hall of the courthouse.”

The premises have to be found elsewhere, probably in the capital region, because the district court cannot make its other rooms available. It would paralyze the rest of the operation of the courthouse.

Victims can therefore follow the trial in a larger group, for example in government facilities, so that they can see and hear the events of the hearing room on the big screen and speakers.

Prosecutors do not intend to hear from the victims at the hearing. Their names will not be published, but anonymity is not guaranteed in a large remote connection space in the company of others.

“The owners themselves will consider whether they will come there. So far, more than 220 have responded that they will come, but the number will surely increase,” says prosecutor Vainio.

Courthouse lobbies in the morning, when they are still empty.

Scale is breathtaking anyway.

The total number of victims is approximately 33,000, of which 23,000 filed a criminal report. About 10,300 of them gave a statement in the investigation, in connection with which there was an opportunity to submit a claim for compensation. Most of these people did.

Prosecutors have already stated that they will not seek damages for the victims because the amount is so large. So the matter is left to them to take care of themselves. The crime victim emergency service advises to wait for the district court’s instructions on the matter.

The victims will also have to think about whether they should bring a legal assistant along. According to Åberg of the Crime Victim Emergency Service, this should also be thought about in terms of costs, i.e. to find out the content of, for example, legal protection insurance.

“If there is a chance of getting a compensation of a few hundred, it is not a large amount of money, but the use of an assistant can incur expenses.”

Åberg emphasizes, however, that the situations of the victims are different, and the assistant’s task is also to find out whether it is possible to get the assistance costs reimbursed from state funds.

Regarding the possible compensation for the victims of a gross extortion attempt, the State Treasury has already stated that it would be from the lower part of the compensation table, i.e. 500 euros, from which the basic deduction of 220 euros according to the law would be deducted. For gross extortion, the compensation amount would probably be more.

You could apply for these compensations from the State Treasury only after the matter has been processed in court.

One the big question is still unanswered: where is the sensitive data now?

“I can not answer. They have been published online, so they can be anywhere,” says Åberg.

“It is possible that data is still being shared somewhere on the Tor network,” Vainio estimates.

The website of the Crime Victims’ Emergency Service has up-to-date instructions to the victims of the case.