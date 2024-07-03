Counter | The trial of Aleksanteri Kivimäki’s Vastaamo judgment continues in the Court of Appeal

Reception desk|Kivimäki and one of the interested parties have appealed the district court’s verdict to the Court of Appeal.

Psychotherapy Center The criminal complex related to the data breach of the counter will proceed to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal reported on the matter on Wednesday.

The district court of Länsi Uusimaa sentenced in April Aleksanteri Kivimäki for aggravated data breach, twenty aggravated extortion and numerous attempted aggravated extortion and aggravated dissemination of information infringing private life to a prison sentence of more than six years.

In its verdict, the court found that Kivimäki had unauthorizedly penetrated the information system of the Response Center, downloaded the patient database for his use, and published the information of a total of approximately 33,000 people in the Response Center’s patient database on the Internet.

Stone Hill and one of the interested parties has appealed against the judgment given by the district court to the Court of Appeal. According to the announcement of the Court of Appeal, Kivimäki has demanded in his appeal that the charges against him be dismissed or that the punishment be at least reduced.

According to the Court of Appeal, the date and duration of the main hearing will be announced in the fall.

The office’s information system was breached in November 2018, and the company’s patient database was copied. The counter and its customers were later blackmailed and customers’ sensitive information was spread online.

The criminal case is the largest in the history of Finland in terms of the number of victims.