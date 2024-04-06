Counter | The State Treasury is considering ways to process Vastaamo victims' compensation applications faster than usual

There are more victims in the Vastaamo case than in any criminal case before. Although not everyone applies for compensation, the State Treasury is prepared for a significant spike in the number of applications.

Treasury is thinking about ways in which the compensation applications of the victims of the Vastaamo case could be processed with a faster schedule than usual.

“We will familiarize ourselves with the judgment of the district court, after which we will know in more detail how it is possible to proceed with the proceedings. The aim is for processing to be done without delay”, head of legal affairs Nora Allenius Tells STT about the State Treasury.

The district court of Länsi-Uusimaa is scheduled to issue a verdict in the case on April 30. Aleksanteri Kivimäki accused of aggravated data breach, thousands of aggravated dissemination of information infringing private life and attempted aggravated blackmail, and 20 aggravated extortion.

In the case, a criminal complaint was filed, and as a result, more than 22,000 people became interested parties. Measured by the number of parties involved, this is the largest criminal case in the history of Finland.

Treasury pays victims of crimes compensation from state funds. Based on the Criminal Damage Act, the parties involved in the Vastaamo case are entitled to apply for compensation from the State Treasury, even if Kivimäki is not convicted or does not have the funds to pay the agreed compensation.

Although not all interested parties claim compensation, the State Treasury has anticipated that the case will cause a significant spike in the number of compensation applications.

Normally, the agency receives around 5,000 compensation applications each year. The State Treasury has already begun to prepare and plan activities with Vastaamo victims' compensation applications in mind.

“Vastaamo is a rare case in the sense that there are a large number of applications based on the same criminal entity. Due to the large number of applications, the State Treasury is also developing its processes for processing applications,” says Allenius.

Treasury cooperates, among other things, with vadamonuhrit.fi lawyers representing a considerable number of interested parties Paula Pajulan and Jenni Raiskion with. The goal is to make the compensation application process as smooth and easy as possible for customers.

The Pajula and Raiskio offices have approximately 2,600 interested parties, on whose behalf they submit compensation applications to the State Treasury. Like their other services, this one is also free for those interested in the Vastaamo case.

STT previously reported on the customers of Pajula and Raiskio who have entered into a settlement agreement with Kivimäki. The purpose of the conciliation procedure is to avoid separate civil lawsuits for compensation.

From Kivimäki's point of view, mediation is worth it because the district court can take it into account as a mitigating factor when imposing a punishment on the convicted person. He continues to deny all charges.

Pajula and Raiskio say that they can accept new customers until April 20.

“The people who participate in our reconciliation process do not and should not do anything themselves. Our lawyers handle the compensation application matters with the State Treasury, so that we can get to a uniform and as fast as possible process,” says Pajula.

The goal is to ease not only the situation of the victims, but also the work of the State Treasury.

“It is good for everyone that the whole is well and thoughtfully cared for. In this way, we also try to ensure that the applications of the victims of the Vastaamo case do not affect the processing times of the applications of our other customers,” says Allenius of the State Treasury.

Currently, the expected processing time for criminal damage compensation applications arriving at the agency is 6–8 months.

Allenius states that victims of crime can seek compensation from the Treasury for suffering, temporary inconvenience and loss of earnings, among other things. In the Vastaamo case, however, not all crimes are entitled to compensation for suffering.

“According to the Criminal Damage Act, you cannot apply for damages for spreading information that violates private life. Then again, if it's blackmail or attempted blackmail, you can apply for compensation for the suffering,” says Allenius.

Allenius does not want to estimate how much compensation might end up being paid to the victims of the Vastaamo case.

“Regarding the Criminal Injuries Act, the State Treasury has basically followed the compensation recommendations of the advisory board for personal injury cases. But this is a new type of situation for us, and we will go through carefully how to define the compensation level.”