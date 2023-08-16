Counter | The prosecutor does not intend to demand compensation from the victims of the data breach

The prosecutor will not pursue the victims’ compensation claims in a possible Vastaamo trial. However, victims can claim compensation.

In criminal cases, the prosecutor considers on a case-by-case basis whether or not the compensation claims of the interested parties will be pursued. District Attorney Pasi Vainio says that in this case, due to the exceptionally large number of victims, it is not possible for the prosecutor to pursue their individual compensation claims.

According to Vainio, pursuing compensation would harm the prosecutor’s main task, i.e. prosecuting.

“The resource side is the strongest reason. It would really take a lot of time. At the moment, ten secretaries and 18 prosecutors in the prosecutor’s office are working on this matter, so that a prosecution decision can be made.”

The preliminary investigation, which is nearing its end, has not yet progressed to the prosecution in its entirety, but will be transferred to the prosecutor by September. So far, according to Vainio, the cases of individual stakeholders have been transferred to prosecution. Charges in the case must be filed no later than October 18.

Prosecutor informed the interested parties with a letter regarding claims for compensation, among other things, this week.

If the charges are brought and the matter goes to court, the victims have the opportunity to submit claims for damages themselves, even if the prosecutor does not pursue them.

In this case, the district court should inquire about compensation claims from the interested parties at a later stage.

“It is also possible that the district court would separate possible compensation claims into its own process. That is, they would be treated as a separate claim for compensation. But the options are still on the table.”

Provided the prosecutor will bring charges in the case, the trial of the case would start in the district court according to the current estimate in November and would last three to four months.

If implemented, it will be a trial requiring special arrangements due to its exceptional scope.

When organizing a trial, one has to consider, among other things, how in practice it is possible to organize the opportunity for all interested parties to participate in the session if they wish.

The prosecutor has asked the interested parties to indicate in advance whether they intend to participate in the trial, which may start later this year. The inquiry about participation in the trial was sent to a total of 23,000 victims who had filed a crime report.

The reception desk there are a total of 33,086 interested parties, i.e. Vastaamo’s customers, whose information was leaked online and who were tried to be blackmailed in the data breach criminal network.

About 23,000 victims of the data leak filed a criminal complaint in the case, and about 10,000 of them also gave a separate statement to the police. A little over 10,000 people did not file a criminal report.

In addition to filing a criminal report, the persons who gave the statement are parties to the case both in the dissemination of gross information that violates private life and in the attempted extortion. Those victims who did not file a criminal report or give a statement to the police are only interested parties in an attempted extortion.

This is because attempted aggravated extortion is an indictable offense and does not require the victim to act on their own.

OUTRAGEOUS previously known as Julius Kivimäki is suspected of data breach, gross dissemination of information infringing private life and gross attempted extortion Aleksanteri Kivimäki.

Kivimäki was imprisoned on suspicion of these crimes in February and is still imprisoned.

He has previously, through his lawyer, denied that he was guilty of any crime in the case.

