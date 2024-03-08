Counter | The picture of the champagne bottle led to the discovery of Aleksanteri Kivimäki

The photo led the police to Kivimäki's Airbnb apartment in Kruununhaa, Helsinki.

Psychotherapy Center Accused of data breach and blackmail at the front desk Alexander Kivimäki was caught on the run because of the photo he posted online, the prosecutors say.

According to the prosecutors, Kivimäki had published a picture of a champagne bottle on the Ylilauta website. The photo showed details on the basis of which the police traced Kivimäki to the Airbnb apartment in Kruununhaa, Helsinki.

According to STT's information, the champagne shown in the picture was from the Krug brand. The prices of the bottles in Alko vary from around 150 euros to more than 3,000 euros.

Stone Hill managed to be unreachable by the authorities for about a week last month. Kivimäki disappeared after the Helsinki Court of Appeal ordered him back to pretrial detention on Friday, February 16.

The Court of Appeal overturned the district court's previous decision, which had acquitted Kivimäki and imposed a basic travel ban. The Court of Appeal ordered Kivimäki back to Vantaa prison because it considered him a high risk of escape.

According to the prosecutors, Kivimäki received help from people in his close circle during his hiding. Among other things, they helped him by paying for an Airbnb apartment and gave him a virtual credit card, the prosecutors said.