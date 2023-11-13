Counter | The accused Aleksanteri Kivimäki sat in the courtroom expressionless – The prosecutor demands the maximum punishment

On the first day of the hearing, the charges are read to Kivimäki, and the defense responds to them.

Psychotherapy Center On Monday, the processing of the data breach of the counter moved to a new phase, when the main proceedings of the trial began in Espoo’s Otaniemi.

To the incarcerated Aleksanteri Kivimäki the maximum penalty allowed by law is required, i.e. seven years in prison.

Kivimäki had already been brought into the courtroom when the media and the rest of the public were called into the courtroom. He sat almost motionless as the media photographed him at the beginning of the session.

In the morning, Kivimäki followed the reading of the indictments quietly, but started talking with his assistant when the prosecutors told about the demands to forfeit the instruments of crime. According to the defense, the confiscated servers have data from people other than Kivimäki.

The defense answered the charges briefly in the courtroom.

“Defendant Aleksanteri Kivimäki denies having committed any crime and opposes all demands with grounds”, Kivimäki’s lawyer Peter Jaari said in the courtroom.

According to the defense, the crimes have taken place, but Kivimäki has not committed them. Attorney Jaari said that the charges are based on speculation about Kivimäki’s involvement.

According to the defense, the servers used in the data breach were not used by Kivimäki. He has also not distributed patient information or blackmailed anyone.

Defense complained in the courtroom that Kivimäki has not been able to properly prepare for the trial.

The police have reserved for him a computer with material related to the case for preparation. However, it has been out of use lately, because the machine apparently had somehow stalled and had to be turned off.

The defense also repeated its previous demand that Kivimäki get a device for digital notes.

Prosecutors began to investigate.

The right chairman, laman Ilkka Lahtinen told at the beginning of the session that the main hearing will be conducted mainly in public.

He also instructed the prosecutors, the defense and other parties involved that the names of the parties concerned, i.e. the victims of crimes, should not be used in speeches during the main hearing, unless it is necessary. If the names of the interested parties are coming up, the media and the rest of the audience will therefore be ordered out of the hall for a while.

Although the trial is exceptional due to the nature of the criminal suspicions and the number of victims, it was not noticed in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa on Monday morning, except for the presence of the media.

Representatives of fifteen media outlets arrived. There is very little other audience in the courtroom.

Some of the victims of crimes follow the trial elsewhere. The District Court has reserved premises from other parts of the capital region, where they can come and follow the trial if they wish.

About five hundred of the more than 21,000 interested parties in the criminal record announced in advance that they wanted to participate in the trial.

The district court exceptionally announced the charges even before the hearing earlier in the fall, so there will probably be no significant new information about the content of the criminal suspicions on the first day of the hearing.

The district court hears the case with a composition of three judges.

The trial the main hearing continues on Tuesday with the case presentation of the prosecutors and on Monday next week with the case presentation of Kivimäki’s defense.

After the case presentations, written evidence will be reviewed in the courtroom. There is so much material that the rest of the year and half of January have been reserved for their processing.

Kivimäki himself is scheduled to be heard in the hall in the second half of January for two session days. After that, the court begins to hear several witnesses.

The main hearing ends with final statements at the end of February.