Acting Governor Smirnov: Counter-terrorist operation regime introduced in Kursk region

The counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime is being introduced in the Kursk region. This was announced by the acting governor of the Russian region Alexey Smirnov in Telegram-channel.

This decision was made “in connection with the increase in the level of sabotage and terrorist threats from Ukraine,” Smirnov explained.

During the period of the CTO in the region, it is planned to apply a number of special measures and temporary restrictions, including checking of documents proving their identity, of individuals. It is also possible to resettle local residents to safe areas with the mandatory provision of permanent or temporary housing.

Earlier, for the same reason, the counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in the Bryansk region.