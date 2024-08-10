The counter-terrorist operation regime has been in effect in the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions since August 9

In three Russian regions – Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod Oblasts – a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime has been in effect since Friday, August 9.

As explained by the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC), this special legal regime was introduced in connection with Kiev’s “unprecedented attempt to destabilize the situation” in a number of regions of Russia.

The counterterrorism operation regime is being introduced in accordance with the law “On counteracting terrorism” to minimize the consequences of potential terrorist attacks.

Authorities receive additional powers

The introduction of the CTO regime involves a number of measures and temporary restrictions. Thus, in the territory where it is in effect, public order measures are strengthened, document checks and inspections of cars and people are permitted, their movement can be restricted at any time and in any place.

The authorities are empowered to strengthen the protection of public order and facilities “ensuring the life of the population,” and can also prohibit the sale of weapons and alcohol.

Seizure of vehicles and entry into premises permitted

In addition, the authorities are given the right to confiscate vehicles of private companies and state organizations to transport those in need of medical care to hospitals and to pursue suspects in terrorist attacks. Citizens can also have their vehicles confiscated in “emergency cases.”

Also, representatives of law enforcement agencies conducting counter-terrorist operations are allowed to freely enter residential and non-residential premises and land plots belonging to individuals and organizations.

In addition, the authorities may suspend the provision of communications services or restrict the use of networks and communications equipment, as well as monitor telephone conversations and “other information transmitted through telecommunications systems.”