Eradicating terrorism and extremism is a necessary goal to achieve security and stability anywhere in the world. And terrorist faces are one, no matter how many names they are, and their skins are different.

In the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, a cowardly terrorist reared its head again in North Sinai, targeting a security outpost, days after a bloody attack that killed and wounded a number of soldiers.

The UAE, in its condemnation of this heinous crime, reaffirms its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at destabilizing security and stability and inconsistent with human values ​​and principles, and renews its firm solidarity with Egypt in confronting terrorists.

The Egyptian army’s pursuit of terrorists continues until they are uprooted. The UAE supports and supports all measures taken by the sisterly republic to protect its security and stability from vicious attacks.

Terrorism must be completely eliminated anywhere, starting with confronting any extremist organization, and combating its fighters, whoever they are, in order to achieve security and stability.

Terrorist threats require exceptional civil and military cooperation, and long-term alliances worldwide, to thwart them in the bud and prevent them from achieving their subversive goals. The UAE is side by side with any measures to eliminate the scourge of terrorism.

“the Union”