Be careful who you kill in the virtual world, it may inspire someone to attack you in the real world. That is what happened to a Frenchman, who was stabbed and almost killed by another player of “Counter-StrikeAccording to the London Telegraph newspaper.

Julien Barreaux reportedly spent six months searching for the person who killed his character online in a virtual knife fight, eventually finding the adversary living just a few miles away in Cambrai, a city about 2 hours away. north of Paris.

The 20-year-old, armed with a real kitchen knife, went to the man’s house and viciously stabbed him in the chest. The victim, identified only as Mikhael, survived the attack after the blade missed his heart by less than two centimeters.

“Barreaux was arrested in less than an hour and told us that he wanted to see his rival eliminated for killing off his character,” a police officer testified at the trial, the Telegraph reported.

The overzealous gamer will spend two years behind bars and receive anger management therapy.

“You are a danger to society,” Judge Alexiane Potel said. “Honestly, I’m terrified of the disproportionate reaction you might have if someone gives you the wrong look on the street.”

Via: New York Daily News

Editor’s note: And this is where they say: “It’s all the fault of video games.” But is it really so? No gentlemen, a hobby has nothing to do with the psychological damage that a person can have. This dude could have been triggered just the same by “road rage”, by a scolding at school or simply because one day he didn’t wake up in a good mood. The problem is in mental health and in the education we receive as children, not in video games or any other hobby.