Wiktor”TaZ” Wojtas, the legendary player of Counter Strike of Polish origin, announced the withdraw immediate from the competitive scene after a career spanning more than twenty years.

TaZ, 36, announced his decision in a short Twitter post, in which he wrote: “I’m retiring. See you around.” However, he did not mention any future plans and whether he will continue to be involved in the world of esports in any way.

The news came two days after the bankruptcy of HONORS for financial problems. TaZ was the creator of the organization together with Filip ‘⁠NEO’ Kubski, which aimed to nurture young Polish gaming talents.

TaZ and NEO had covered the company’s debts with their own money, so as to pay players and associates without delay. They obviously didn’t make it anymore. It is not clear whether the withdrawal of TaZ and the bankruptcy of HONORIS are related in any way.

TaZ was one of the oldest and most active Counter-Strike players. His career started in 2001. He and NEO were part of the Golden Five, the Polish team that dominated the Counter-Strike 1.6 circuit between 2006 and 2008.

TaZ has won some of the biggest Counter-Strike 1.6 tournaments in the world together with his different teams (Team Pentagram, Meet Your Makers and Frag eXecutors) and sometimes alone. Outstanding tournament wins include: World Cyber ​​Games 2006, 2009 and 2011, ESWC 2008, WEG e-Stars 2010 and 2011, and Intel Extreme Masters I and VI.

After switching to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, TaZ still remained on top, even if it took him some time to get back to winning ways. Between 2014 and 2017 he won EMS One Katowice 2014 Major, ELEAGUE Season 1 and DreamHack Masters Las Vegas 2017 together with his team, the Virtus.pro.

In 2018, after some not so exciting results, TaZ was benched by Virtus.Pro and played for other teams: Team Kinguin, devils.one and Aristocracy, before founding HONORIS, whose team finished 43rd in the standings world.