Today one of the great demands in the world of video games is to incorporate the highest number of frames per second in any game, especially in the environment of pc and its powerful graphics cards. So now a youtuber is experimenting with the line 40 of Nvidiaspecifically the video game Counter–Strike.

Users usually run this title from 60 to a maximum of 400 fps, since current monitors do not usually reach beyond 400 Hz, or at least that is what many of us thought. However, the user shows us that there is a Chinese device that can break all these types of rules to exploit the game.

In their respective video, the user 3kliksphilip He talks about how exaggerated it is to have a GPU that consumes 450 W and costs 2,000 euros, although the main event is to get into the main code of the game to remove the restriction of frames per second. This is helped by its latest generation processor to remove the bots that prevent you from going further.

This action has allowed him to run the game at 4400 fps at 720p. Although this is possible because it is placed at an angle where the graphic load is not so demanding, and thus the frames remain stable. However, seeing it in action when moving the character could be the most indistinguishable, so it is an experiment with its pros and cons.

Remember Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Is available in pc.

Via: Youtube