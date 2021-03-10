There is no doubt that video games have been an important company for many people during the pandemic, especially those played online. One of those titles that regained relevance was Counter-Strike: GO, especially since it has an interesting and addictive competitive nature.

Now, this game that enjoys dozens of tournaments a year and is praised in various parts of the world, had a somewhat strange moment that few imagined. At times, it disappeared, as if it had never existed. Many worried while others never realized what happened.

You see, for a moment – really weird – Counter-Strike: GO disappeared from the database of Steam. It was no longer possible to download it, find it, and so on. It no longer looked in your inventory. This is what happened for some, however, those who were playing – as if nothing – did not suffer some kind of mishap.

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to realize their conspiracy theories that something bad was going on inside. Valve and for something Counter-Strike: GO had disappeared.

What actually happened to Counter-Strike: GO?

In which many users shouted in the sky for the sudden disappearance of Counter-Striker: GO From Steam, others began to investigate what the hell was going on and found quite interesting answers.

What some players found is that it was an API bug which – inadvertently – deleted Counter-Strike: GO of Steam, as well as other titles of the digital distribution platform of Valve. Fortunately, everything was solved with the passage of time.

However, one of the best theories of the disappearance of the shooting game of Valve It revolved around the fact that the cheaters had disappeared and with them, the game.

The good news is that Counter-Strike: GO It’s back in the store again and you don’t have to worry about the situation anymore, unless it happens again because it would be twice in a pretty short time.

