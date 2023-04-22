Modder Orel posted his early roguelike mods For Counter-Strike: Global Offensivefor fear of never seeing it at work due to the publication of Counter strike 2. So, despite being Rogue, this is the name of the mod, only 80% complete, many were able to try it, finding it really excellent.

Whereas CS:GO currently is free to playthe mod can really be tried by anyone with a PC capable of running the game.

Rogues on Steam Workshop

Rogue adds a PvE cooperative mode for three players, with missions taking place in procedurally generated levels. Chosen one of the eight available characters, you must advance as far as possible using the skill system based on cards.

There is also a if you want video showing the work done on the mod:

The video is full of anecdotes about the tricks used to make such a pleasant mode for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Unfortunately Rogue has an enemy: Counter-Strike 2. Orel explained that some of the features of the Source Engine on which the mod is based, do not work on the source 2. Also CS2 will change the scripting language from Squirrel to Lua. Considering that Rogue has 50,000 lines of code this is definitely a major barrier to porting.

Thus here is explained the premature arrival of the mod, which can be played for a few more months, until the arrival of the new Counter-Strike.