Over ten years after its release, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive establishes a new record of connected players on Steambreaking the precedent set just a few weeks ago, surpassing this time 1.8 million of players simultaneously engaged in the first-person shooter.

The Valve game has always remained among the most played titles ever on the platform and in the near future the trend is probably destined to remain also seen the announcement of Counter-Strike 2, which should give new life to a title which, in any case , seems to know no popularity crisis.

Counter-Strike: GO sets a new player record on Steam

Only a few weeks ago it had set a record with 1.5 million players on Steam but after a short time this has already been surpassed and clearly: based on data collected by SteamDB, in the past few hours Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has reached 1,818,773 players connected at the same time, a truly staggering amount.

The Valve game is by far the most played on Steam, with a significant gap on the pursuers. In anticipation of the release, you can learn more about the sequel with our special on all the news coming with Counter-Strike 2, which will be a direct evolution, and substantial, of the game currently available.