As you can see via Steam DB, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (also known simply as CS:GO) has gotten a new record of contemporary players on March 11, 2023. Let’s talk about 1,420,183 connected users to the game at the same time.

Recall that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is available since 2012 and its success does not seem to decrease, on the contrary. Since the beginning of the year it has seen further growth and for the second time it has exceeded its own record, in just a few months. CS:GO is a game from Valve and demonstrates the power of the company.

A follow up in terms of success is there as a rule Dota 2, also from Valve: the latter, however, achieved its record seven years ago, with 1,295,114 connected players. In the last few days, it hasn’t far exceeded 750,000 users. CS:GO is therefore a remarkable success even by Valve’s standards.

Part of the excitement for the game could be related to the rumors about Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 2, which is expected to receive a beta according to some sources.