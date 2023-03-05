After years of speculation, a recent rumor may have anticipated the arrival of a beta test dedicated to Counter strike 2.

To give this news is Richard Lewisjournalist quite reliable how much is it about advances of this type given that during his career many of the rumors he launched they later turned out to be correct.

Lewis said he spoke to sources who informed him that Counter strike 2 (this should be the title of the game) it would already be ready to be released.

Furthermore, as mentioned at the beginning of the article, a public beta test of the game would seem ready, the launch of which would be «behind the corner“, or between the end of March and the beginning of April.

This news comes just days after the files csgos2.exe And cs2.exe have been identified in an update to Nvidia’s driversfurther hinting that the long-awaited sequel could soon become a reality.

Furthermore Gabe FollowerCS:GO expert content creator revealed he has information «quite reliable» related to the existence of Counter strike 2which would be in the testing phase since December of last year.

Rumor: I’ve got fairly reliable information that Valve has been testing CS:GO on Source 2 with the help of third-party QA companies in the US and EU since at least early December. I can’t confirm this 100%, but it’s decent enough to share. Please remember that until company will… https://t.co/n7jFQD0fln — ‎Gabe Followers 2 (@gabefollower) March 5, 2023

Although this sequel is highly anticipated, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive continues to set records despite being released almost eleven years ago. In fact, last month, CS:GO broke its own concurrent player record, with 1,324,800 players connected simultaneously on February 19th.

To conclude, of course, we remind you that what is narrated in this article is the result of speculations and rumors not confirmed by Valve. Therefore we invite you to wait for official news about which, if these rumors were to be authentic, they should already arrive in the next few weeks.